Rapper LightSkinKeisha and Coca Vango blew the gaff off their latest relationship status and introduced the world to their newborn son.

In an exclusive interview with People, the 29-year-old parents revealed they met their newborn son, Amin, on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 12:08 p.m. Doctors weighed him at 7 Ibs and 8 oz.

Additionally, a rep for the couple divulged they jumped the broom. Keisha also gushed about their son and explained her pregnancy and birth experience.

“We are incredibly obsessed with our son; he’s everything we prayed for,” the rapper shared. “My pregnancy went smoothly, thanks to my husband’s support for an easy, stress-free experience. It went by quickly, and now he’s here, live and direct.”

To Keisha, the entire birthing experience was out of this world and potent enough to convince her to experience it again.

“Words can’t describe it, but seeing him and doing skin-to-skin made me think I could do it again, maybe two more times. He’s so cute, and we’re just so in love with him.”

In the newlywed’s first public family photo, the trifecta donned all Black, with Amir matching his dad with the black beanie.

Keisha expounded on their wedding, stating they intentionally wedded shortly before Amin arrived.

“After six years together, we’ve built not only a friendship and a solid relationship but also our little family. We’re soulmates, so marrying my best friend felt right,” the newlywed explained. “The transition into family life has been smooth because we were already like family. Being together for so long, having a child was the cherry on top. I sometimes get emotional looking at him, crying tears of joy as he’s everything I prayed for. I feel truly blessed to have this little person in my life now.”

Vango shared their family photo on Instagram, showing gratitude to his wife for her strength and gifting him their firstborn son.

The newlywed father got candid about how their latest life changes called for them to adjust and find a balance.

“Living between Los Angeles and Atlanta is hectic for us due to business commitments in both places,” Vango, who fathers an 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, said. “I don’t want to go anywhere without Kiesha, so finding balance is crucial. Settling down sometimes feels slow, but seeing my wife make our space home for me and our newborn son makes it all worth it.”

Keisha announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Sept. 4. They revealed they had a boy in October.

According to Vango, the couple was initially told that their baby was a girl. But the 29-year-old father was ecstatic to learn he had a son because he could continue his family name, Amin.

Congratulations on the wedding and the baby!