LightSkinKeisha and her fiancé, Coca Vango, were surrounded by loved ones when they learned they were expecting a baby boy.

Keisha shared a snippet of the couple’s gender reveal on her Instagram feed Oct. 10. The couple stood side by side and smiled from ear to ear before everyone lit special sparklers. Small fireworks went up into the air, and plumes of blue smoke dispersed.

The yelling and commotion in the clip captured the crowd’s excitement over the couple’s baby boy bun in the oven.

Keisha posted the gender reveal footage with photos of her outfit from the special day. The mommy-to-be posed for the snapshots in a rust-red, mesh two-piece set with a print design. She held a cute, light pink Hermes Birkin.

“Babyy Boyyy, you’re so lovedddd alreadyyy 💙💙💙 #BoyMom,” the 29-year-old pregnant mother lovingly captioned the post.

Keisha revealed her pregnancy on Instagram on Sept. 4.

The special reveal was simultaneous with the Atlanta-repping Love & Hip Hop alum celebrating her 29th birthday.

In the post, the Power Book II: Ghost actress said she was happy to welcome a new year of life and the life growing inside her. Keisha’s stunning and slightly sultry maternity photos included solo snaps and ones with Coca.

When Coca proposed in January 2022 — with a 20-carat engagement ring — he mentioned that the couple had “been cool for ten years” and had dated for three.

During a June 2021 episode of Bossip’s Reality Recap, Keisha told a fan that she saw marriage and having kids in her near future.

“Absolutely! I do imagine myself being married, I wanna have kids [and] I wanna have a beautiful family,” the actress said. “I want society to make getting married the norm again versus having so many broken relationships and bringing babies into families and broken situations because these babies don’t deserve that. I see a lot of women saying that’s not their goal, but who doesn’t wanna be happy? Who doesn’t want to be in love?”

“I just wanna see more people get married and be in love. I don’t think nothing outweighs love,” she added.

Congratulations to Keisha for manifesting a life of love and commitment with her fiancé. We wish her health and happiness throughout the rest of her pregnancy and a safe delivery!