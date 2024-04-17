MadameNoire Featured Video

O.J. Simpson’s (real name Orenthal Simpson) final will was filed in Clark County, Nevada, on April 12, two days after his death. His longtime lawyer, the executor of his estate, ensured he would exhaust all efforts to prevent the family of the former NFL player’s ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman’s family from seeing a penny.

Of particular importance in the will, Simpson, on Jan. 25, appointed his lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, as the executor of his estate, a position of significant responsibility and trust. Furthermore, his son, Justin Simpson, was named the Successor Personal Representative, indicating his role in the future management of the estate.

LaVergne told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was shocked to learn that Simpson had appointed him executor of his estate.

“I am flummoxed as to why he would name me as the personal representative or the executor, but he did,” LaVergne said. “And it’s something I’m going to take very seriously.”

The lawyer said he couldn’t “make a prediction” about the state’s value.

Under the dispositions, the controversial public figure endowed his property to the trustees of the Orenthal Simpson Revocable Living Trust.

Simpson stipulated in the will that any beneficiary, heir, or other successor-in-interest who attempts to challenge, oppose, or invalidate the administration and distribution of this will or alter any of its provisions will receive a symbolic sum of one dollar ($1.00) in lieu of any claimed interest in this will or its assets.

Although not included in the will, LaVergne assured that the Goldman and Brown families would not have a hand in Simpson’s pockets.

“It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing,” LaVergne said. “Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing.”

Simpson was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Brown, and Goldman in 1994. He was eventually acquitted of the murders, with the trial becoming one of the historically biggest trials of the nation, staining his public image.

In a 1997 civil wrongful death lawsuit, Simpson was ordered to pay about $100 million in damages to the Goldmans but wasn’t court-ordered despite the family continuously pushing.

LaVergne said Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer “several years ago,” but he didn’t publicize his diagnosis until May 2023.

On April 10, Simpson succumbed to his ailment. LaVergne confirmed the pro football Hall of Famer died in hospice care at his home in Rhodes Ranch in Las Vegas Valley.