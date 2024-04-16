MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Cam’Ron shut Caitlyn Jenner down after she posted “Good riddance” in response to O.J. Simpson’s passing.

Cam’Ron went on the It Is What It Is podcast to remember O.J. Simpson, slamming those who continued disrespecting Simpson even after his death due to the infamous murder case involving his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. He didn’t like that discussion on the trial resurfaced in response to Simpson’s death, and people spoke on it like he was convicted when the jury found him not guilty. During his rant about the disrespect surrounding Simpson’s death, Cam’Ron called out Jenner for her April 11 post, saying “Good Riddance” following the former NFL player’s death.

Cam’Ron checked Jenner on the podcast by mentioning the fatal accident Jenner (formerly Bruce) was a part of, teaching her to humble herself.

“I seen…Caitlyn Jenner write some s—t…’Good riddance.’ Caitlyn Jenner, you killed n—s in Calabasas and talking about paparazzi was chasing you. And you was Bruce—nothing to do with transgender or nothing. But I’m just trying to say the paparazzi wasn’t on Bruce when you had to be running to kill n—s. You ain’t Princess [Diana], n—a. The f—k you mean? You killed n—s, and you paid n—s $800,000 because you were wrong. If you wasn’t wrong, you would have fought it.”

Cam’Ron wasn’t the only one to tell Jenner to shut down the “high and mighty” attitude by referencing the February 2015 accident that resulted in the death of 70-year-old Kim Howe.

Jenner brazenly tried to justify her post by insinuating the fatal car accident she caused shouldn’t compare to the murder that a jury claimed Simpson didn’t commit.

“I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER…But remember…OJ said something to the effect of, ‘I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it [because] I’m #OJSimpson,” Jenner tweeted on April 12.

But commenters weren’t having it, informing Jenner that she killed an elderly woman and threw money to escape the situation.

According to MadameNoire, the 76-year-old died on April 10 after battling prostate cancer for years. The internet had mixed reactions to his death, with multiple responding adequately (RIP) and others irreverently. But the decades of disdain for the Pro Football Hall of Famer came from his acquittal from the murder trial.

Simpson left behind his surviving grandchildren and children Sydney, Jason, Justin and Arnelle Simpson.

The family asked the public to respect their privacy.