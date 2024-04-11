MadameNoire Featured Video

Infamous football legend Orenthal James Simpson, affectionately known as O.J. Simpson, died at age 76 after battling cancer. Reactions were mixed on social media concerning O.J.’s death.

According to a tweet posted April 11 on the X app, O.J. died with his “family and friends” around him.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. His children and grandchildren surrounded him.

During this transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family, “ the tweet read.

The 76-year-old patriarch had been diagnosed with prostate cancer some years ago before succumbing to the disease earlier this week. Reactions on the X app were mixed– specifically by groups. Black and white people appeared to be on different sides of the fence of feelings over the retired NFL star’s death.

Some white X users expressed that there was a party in hell for O.J. following his death.

Black X app users peeped how 6fs were attempting to shit on O.J.’s name, and some folks responded aptly.

One X app netizen, who appeared to be white, summed up the polarizing opinions on the former athlete’s death.

“Horrible murder. O.J. probably did, but…Let’s remember: Mark Furhmen planting evidence at O.J.s home, and the other police that tried to get away with planting evidence, just like the FBI with Donald Trump. Then ask urself if it’s ok to plant evidence on black men u don’t like!

O.J. was born in San Francisco, California, and was a college standout in football at USC. He played for the Buffalo Bills for nine seasons during the 70s and was one of the first athletes to get an endorsement from a major brand– Hertz.

The embattled man was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, respectively, in 1983 and 1985.

He was married twice and had five children.

The latter part of O.J.’s life was marred by a high-profile murder trial where he was acquitted of murdering Nicole Brown, whom he was married to for seven years, and Ron Goldman in 1995.

The brutality of the murders and the former football star’s alleged domestic abuse allegations against Nicole- took O.J.’s status for white folks from golden boy to demon– damn near instantaneously. Even after he was acquitted of Nicole and Ron’s murder, their families filed a civil suit and won. A judge awarded $33.5 million, and ire remained for him until he died.

On April 9, the former NFL star was asked about staying in hospice and took time to address the rumors about his health.

A vibrant O.J. flashed his mega-watt smile, saying, “Hey, X world. Hospice? You talkin’ about hospice.”

“No. I’m not in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there, but I don’t know anything about that.”

One of O.J.’s last appearances was on Cam’ron and Mase’s podcast, “It Is What It Is.”

See the clip below.