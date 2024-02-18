MadameNoire Featured Video

Chris Brown called out the NBA for requesting he participate at All-Star Weekend, only for the organization to switch up.

The “Sensational” singer took to his Instagram Story on Feb. 16, announcing the NBA retracted their request to have him be a part of the NBA All-Star Weekend.

“I was asked by the NBA to play in the all-star game this year!” Brown wrote. “Only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do it because of their sponsors like Ruffles. At this point, I’m sick of people bothering me, and I’m tired of living in the fucking past.”

He continued, “I posted the emails so y’all could see. The NBA still was trying to get me to come and sit courtside. Not fucking happening.”

In another Story, he wrote, “I only go where I’m appreciated.”

The 34-year-old singer posted the email from NBA officials, informing him that he was a part of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend and confirming they would handle the logistics, from schedule and travel to ground transportation). The NBA added his credentials, ticketing and hospitality were in good hands.

“It is our goal to make sure your experience is as smooth and seamless as possible,” the email read. “Wanted to share the image of the uniform for this year’s game. With [Brown] being on Lil Wayne’s team. He will be in the blue uniform.”

In response to the NBA dropping the singer, many reacted to give their thoughts.

“What about the NBA players that have (domestic violence) charges???”

“They gotta either forgive him or stop inviting him. Like, stop playing with bro. He’s a living legend, and he’s not perfect, but his talent is undeniable.”

“Rihanna forgave him and even [dated] him again years after the incident. He made a mistake and deserves a second chance.”

Others weren’t buying it and believed his history of physical violence toward women, from Rihanna to Karrueche Tran.

“There’s more than Rihanna, remember that!”

“Man, I love Chris, but he also created a track record after Riri. It’s not the Riri situation, it’s over all. Sorry, Chris.”

On Feb. 17, Ruffles dropped a statement regarding the matter, stating the company had no part in it.

“Ruffles sponsored last night’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game; however, we did not have any involvement in, nor visibility to, any player decisions or celebrity invite discussions,” Ruffles wrote.

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game happened on Feb. 16 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana police, including Jennifer Hudson, Kai Cenate, Lilly Singh, AJ McLean, and more.