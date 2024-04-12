MadameNoire Featured Video

Ugandans have fashion for special events in the bag, regardless of the event. DW Photography UG has photographed and filmed several special events in Uganda, from proms to weddings, capturing the true splendor of Africa’s formal fashion.

One event in Uganda that has mesmerized the internet due to the magnificence of formal wear was the 2023 Kings College Budo S6 Thanksgiving service and party (many mistook it for a prom).

King’s College, Budo, is one of the top secondary schools in Uganda.

Young women adorned in majestic gowns stood arm-in-arm with handsome fellas looking suave in their suits as they walked under a few white arches trimmed with matching flowers and on a red carpet that event planners rolled out for them.

Instagram account, Black Style Matters, posted a clip of Kings College, Budo event and commenters gawked at the elegance and natural beauty of the men and women in Uganda. Some accused the video of being AI generated or having a filter. That’s just how naturally beautiful Ugandans are.

“Not one fake wig, bbl, extended lash in sight. True elegance and beauty.”

“They all look classy & beautiful.”

A few commenters were impressed with how diverse the men’s suits were compared to the typical penguin ones.

“They all look so beautiful! But I’m extra impressed with all the guys! Here, every single guy looks the same with a black suit, and it’s so boring.”

“These suits are [three fire emojis]. Come to the States and show ’em how to do it right!”

“What, no dreads? No overgrown hair? No long heavy baby hair inappropriate wigs on girls that are too young? Just clean cut, sharp, wholesomeness? Modest dresses that aren’t see-through? Our American kids can take a serious lesson!!”

“The gentlemen gave the ladies a run for their money because those suits are [three fire emojis].”

“I love everything about this! So much elegance and class! Beauty. Style. Natural hair. The joy on their faces. The chivalry. Everything!!”

“I need the contacts of the tailors and seamstresses ’cause them suits and dresses fit like a glove, damn.”

Although this special occasion wasn’t a prom, DW Photography has shot some stellar proms, especially for Greenhill Academy.

On April 3, DW Photography of Uganda posted a reel of Greenhill’s students in Uganda dressed to the nines and walking down the red carpet toward their junior prom. One of the photography company’s pinned posts contained photos from Greenhill Academy’s 2023 senior prom, with men and women resembling celebrities on a red carpet for a major event.