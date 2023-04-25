MadameNoire Featured Video

Erica Dixon and her ex, Lil Scrappy, put their drama aside to celebrate their daughter Emani Richardson’s senior prom over the weekend.

On April 23, Dixon, 38, took to Instagram to share photos of her 18-year-old daughter’s glamourous prom dress.

Emani dazzled in a Black halter-back gown by It Girl Exclusive that featured an elegant train that trailed down to the floor. The snatched ensemble featured sequin and beaded embroidery, making the teen stand out for her big day. The young beauty paired the look with silver heels, a sleek ponytail and a side bang.

In one picture, Dixon and Scrappy posed alongside Emani, putting their tension aside to honor the soon-to-be high school grad’s prom day.

“I’m so grateful to my family who came together and made this day special for my baby. It’s been a long time coming, but we are here by the grace of God,” Dixon captioned the family photo.

“The last time all of us were in one place together. Never mind, y’all know the story. Lol, @official_emanii, I can’t express how proud of you I am,” the proud mom added. “You’re such a beautiful, blossoming young lady. I see so much of me in you, and I couldn’t be happier. Glow on, baby girl!”

The happy moment comes just days after Bambi and Erica Dixon’s heated internet spat.

Last week, things weren’t so chipper between the reality TV stars. On April 21, Lil Scrappy’s estranged wife, Bambi, took to Instagram to make startling allegations about Dixon. The Love & Hip-Hop alum accused the former model of abusing Emani as a child. She also shared a police report and a voice recording of Scrappy that appeared to confirm the allegations.

On Instagram Live, Dixon vehemently denied the abuse rumors and called out Bambi for spreading lies. Lil Scrappy hasn’t spoken publicly about the rift between the two women, but it looks like he’s doing his best to keep the tension at bay for the sake of his family.

In the comments section, some fans said they were happy to see Dixon and Scrap come together for their daughter.

“THIS IS LOVE!!! Y’all showed up, and she showed out!!! Gorgeous!!! Blessings to all of y’all. This is family,” wrote one user. A second person penned, “I know Emani happy to have her parents getting along and for y’all to come together, beautiful. “A third user chimed in, “Bambi made the co-parents even stronger! You never win when you play dirty.”

We have to say, it’s great to see the family back together again. Love always wins! Congrats to Emani.

