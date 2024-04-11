MadameNoire Featured Video

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Mendeecees Harris revealed love wasn’t a factor in him staying in his marriage to Yandy Smith-Harris.

In the April 2 episode of LHHA (Season 11, Episode 26: “Sassing Through the Snow”), Yandy went to Canada with the group (sans Mendeecees). At a point in the trip, Yandy, 42, FaceTimed her hubby, talking about the cold weather and how much she missed him. However, Mendeecees, 45, wasn’t in the mood to sweet talk and told his wife he wanted a serious sit-down with her when she returned.

He expressed his feeling that Yandy was acting like an independent, single woman and neglecting her duties as a mother and wife (something the two have discussed previously).

Yandy explained how Rasheeda and Kirk endured the same troubles that drove them to a dark place and stated she didn’t want them in the same position. But Mendeecees stated they were already in that dark place.

“I thought that we are in the dark place,” Mendeeces commented. “It [has] been going on for a while now. If this is going to be, then you got to take this serious. If not, then you got to let it go.”

In his confessional, the 45-year-old confessed to feeling like they were at the point where they should let go.

He added how their marriage commitment was “absolutely, 1,000%” the reason he stayed married to her.

“This shit is supposed to be forever, but it don’t have to be forever,” Mendeecees said.

On the other hand, Yandy doesn’t want to live without her husband.

“I feel like letting it go is not an option,” she admitted. “The thought of life without you…that’s not an option for me.”

During her confessional, she shared how devastating it was to hear Mendeecees’ true feelings.

Before ending the call, Mendeecees said they had to discuss some things and try to work it out when she returned.

In the April 9 episode (Season 11, Episode 29), Yandy returned, and the couple dove into their relationship woes. Mendeecees spoke on how he felt his wife was neglecting her duties and ignoring their relationship needs by chasing her dreams and living her life.

Mendeecees felt useless because Yandy was handling businesses inside and outside the house and not leaning on him.

The 42-year-old stated how she had to suppress her dreams and become a single parent during his incarceration. With him out, she felt she could catch up on what she missed.

Mendeecees wants Yandy to slow down and focus on their family and marriage.

“I don’t know what Mendeecee’s definition of love is because I surely have been patient…kind,” Yandy shared in her confessional. “I’ve loved him when it was hard. I loved him when some may have thought I should separate myself from loving him. I’ve been there, and I didn’t have to be there. Only love could keep me here. That hurt and cut deep.”