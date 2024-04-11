MadameNoire Featured Video

In the latest Tales From TikTok, a TikTok user (@ouuu_itstee) known for her wig installations posted her first collaboration with Shein on March 29, keeping it a buck with them about their wigs.

“Tee” had the online retail store send her a few random hairpieces to try. The wigs came in a pink box with red words, “Quality hair marketplace.”

“Shein recognized little ole me,” Tee said as she removed the tag from a black curly wig.

The TikToker was speechless and cracked up after placing the stiff, curly hair on her head.

“Ooo wee,” she said before sliding the wig off and moving on to the next.

The subsequent hairpiece was a honey-blonde, ocean wave, pixie cut wig with a brown color at the back of the wig at the bottom.

Although the hair made Tee cackle, her reaction to the Josephine Baker-esque curl on the side impressed her—indicating that the wig wasn’t too shabby for the TikToker.

However, the last wig made the previous two seem less aberrant.

“Whose aunties need a wig?” Tee asked while examining a layered red and black convertible pixie cut wig.

Tee struggled to find the front of the wig and decided to place the red “commotion” front and center.

“I got a cousin that would love this,” Tee stated before twisting the wig so that most of the red portion was directly in front of her eye, resembling everybody’s auntie.

“I don’t know which way to wear it,” she said.

In the following video, posted on March 30, Tee attempted to spruce up the honey-blonde wig by cutting the lace and combing the waves. According to the overlay text, she combed the hair for 10 minutes, but it persisted in shedding and wasn’t improving.

“I think this is going even more downhill,” the TikToker stated bluntly. “Maybe this isn’t the wig for me. But, hey, Shein, the lace quality was great. My granny would love this. My older aunties would love this.”

Tee recommended that look for older women who adored short pixie cut styles. According to Tee, the only good qualities of the hair were the color and lace quality. Before the video ended, she affirmed that no sane person in 2024 would buy or wear the wig.

On March 30, she posted another video of her titivating Shein’s “Make it work” wig collection.

She gave the red and black convertible hairpiece another chance, placing it on similar to the first time, but with the part a little off to the side and the red portion on full display.

“I ain’t mad at it. For $20, I can throw this on and go to church,” she said.

Despite being confused about which part of the hairpiece was the front, Tee thought it was decent-looking.

“I feel like everybody and their aunties had this style,” Tee stated. “Baby, I can’t wait for one of my nieces or nephews to act up at school, and I get a phone call. This the wig I’m throwing on.”

The black curly wig required a little more elbow grease from the TikToker.

In the Tales From TikTok, Tee settled on slicking down the front pieces of the hair to create a bang and slapped on a headband. With the top curly part, she incorporated mousse and sprinkled water in the curls, creating a gorgeous, wet, curly look.