The latest Tales From TikTok edition shines a light on Aaliyah Jordan, a hair guru and military personnel, who has mastered the method of “melting” a lace front wig to achieve a natural look. Her impressive technique has wowed internet users and has left some baffled.

In a video posted to TikTok on Jan. 19, Jordan showed fans how to create a stylish bun adorned with two braids with her lace front wig using her “melting method.” The beauty said it was a simple look she often wears while working in the military barracks.

First, Jordan combed out her luscious mane and applied some water to the hair before laying her edges down with a scarf —also known as a melting band — and braiding the front of her wig. Once complete, the beautiful influencer slicked her hair into a ponytail with some mouse. Then, she used the sharp edge of a bottle to define her scalp and placed another scarf on the front of her edges to lay and slay down her baby hairs.

The navy personnel swooped her ponytail into a bun and was ready to start the day.

In the comments section, fans of the hair guru were impressed and confused by her natural-looking lace front.

“It deadass looks like your real hair. So pretty,” wrote one user.

Another fan penned, “Had me fooled!”

A third commented, “Wait this is not your real hair?? I was so confused until you put the band on!”

Foundation is a key component of Jordan’s “melting” method. In a video posted to her account Feb. 17, the beauty showed fans how to achieve a natural look with a “pre-plucked” lace front wig courtesy of Wiggins Hair. She applied foundation to her wig cap to perfectly match her radiant complexion. The TikTok influencer advised fans to cut the lace in a zig-zag motion to achieve a natural finish.

While not depicted in the video, Jordan frequently relies on Mane Beautique edge control to sculpt her baby hairs, an essential step in her “melting” technique. A video posted to her account on Feb. 18 captured her using the product to swirl and shape her baby hairs into fun patterns.

Jordan’s melting technique did not miss!

Would you try this technique, or is this a regular part of your haircare regimen already? Let us know how you feel about this latest edition of Tales From TikTok in the comments section.

