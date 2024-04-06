MadameNoire Featured Video

A young girl ate and left absolutely no crumbs with her dance to “Chakka (Speed Up)” by Jquan, DJ Mac and CrashDummy.

In a video posted by content creator Andrew Raesquad on April 1 that has garnered over half a million views and nearly 100,000 likes, Andrew’s daughter, whom he calls Boobie, destroys the “Chakka” dance at presumably a birthday party while barefoot.

According to her father’s overlay text, it was a dance competition among a few other children. Unlike the other children around her, Boobie had all the time in the world that day and served!

Throughout the video, Boobie flawlessly executed the moves, sprinkling in a bit of sass.

One of the parts commenters loved was Andrew hyping his daughter up the entire time.

“Watch mi daughta,” he said before the beat dropped in “Chakka.”

“My daughter won the dancing competition,” Andrew’s overlay text read.

Followers rushed to the comments to give Boobie and Andrew praise.

“‘Watch mi daughta!!!’ have me a grin like a my daughta tuh.”

“Love hearing the sound of a proud dad. It just hit differently.”

“It’s the ‘Watch mi daughter.’ Say it louder, Dad.”

“The way he supported her is top tier.”

“The way he says, ‘Watch my daughter,’ I can hear the happiness in his voice. I love that.”

“Bye, the dad’s happiness is making me cry. My heart is smiling.”

“It’s her dad in the background hyping up his baby girl. And she’s so neat with her dance. Love her vibes.”

“She’s our daughter at this point! I’m too proud. What?”

“She [would’ve] put me [to] shame, but it’s [the] cheerleader for me…proud dad.”

The multifaceted dad has posted dance content with his daughter on TikTok. Most recently, the dad and daughter duo took the “Chakka” dance outside to do together. Even with the camera falling from the tripod, Bobbie didn’t let it stop her. Viewers were shocked at the young future star’s talent, with some claiming she was a better dancer than her father.

“Lil miss make it look like [you] can’t dance. Keep it up, princess.”

In addition to Andrew spending time with Boobie doing dance videos, he’s also working hard to provide for his family and continue pursuing his dreams as an actor, YouTuber and director.

When he’s not using his creativity to entertain his followers, Andrew assumes his roles as a truck driver, fowl farmer and father.

Boobie also has her own TikTok account, and Andrew invites everyone to follow.