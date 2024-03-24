MadameNoire Featured Video

A TikToker who is a proud mother revealed that her daughter and her brother’s daughter resemble twins and came with receipts in the latest Tales From TikTok.

The TikTok user, presumably nicknamed Meg, posted a video of herself gushing over the fact that her daughter Rena and her niece Olivia look like twins but were born three months apart.

“Y’all, when I say that me and my brother had the same fucking baby, bitch. We had the same baby,” she said. “My niece is about to be one month in a few days. Rena is three months, about to be four in like two weeks.”

Meg continued, “We already know how Olivia about to look when she grew up ’cause of Rena. Like, my brother wants to be me so bad. He done fucked around and had a baby that looks like mine.”

The TikTok revealed four baby photos in a collage and challenged her viewers to tell them apart. In all four photos, each baby had their eyes closed and a pout face with the bottom lip poking out—Rena and Olivia looked exactly alike.

Meg disclosed that Olivia’s photo was located in the upper left corner, and the remaining ones were of Rena.

Meg sat there for a hot minute staring at the photos, gushing over her chubby and beautiful princess.

“They’re really about to grow up and be twins,” she exclaimed. “Like, I don’t think anybody knows how they’re about to be spoiled rotten. How exciting is it to have a cousin that looks just like you? They’re about to be twinning all the time. Hopefully, we could put them in gymnastics or cheerleading together—just little kids sports together.”

The touching Tales From TikTok revealed Rena and Olivia also resembled Meg’s late mother.

“My mama really said copy and paste two times,” Meg stated. “My mama really said, ‘I’m coming back for my grandbabies.”

In a video posted on Jan. 18, Meg placed a photo of her mother beside Rena’s smiling face, proving her mom’s genes are strong.

“Every day I wake up, I see my mama in my baby. I’m so lucky,” she said, adding that it wasn’t fair that her mom wasn’t with her to see Rena and her future creations.

Many viewers flooded Meg’s comments, assuring her that her mom sent Rena to her as a sign that she was still watching over her.

“She’s so adorable. She’s your angel sent from your mom. Losing your mom, you gained a daughter. She’s living through Rena,” one commenter said in a video posted on Jan. 19 of Meg explaining how Rena smiles anytime she sees her mom.

Your mom sent her to you ’cause she knew you needed her. You’re doing an amazing job, sis.”