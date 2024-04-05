MadameNoire Featured Video

Netizens believe that Candace Owens is making a shift towards Black media following her recent appearances on the Breakfast Club and the Joe Budden Network. Some feel as though the conservative talk show host is attempting to “rebrand” due to her major fallout with Ben Shapiro’s conservative news platform, the Daily Wire.

On March 22, Owens announced that she was “finally free” from the right-wing news outlet, amid reported conflicts with Shapiro, who is Jewish, concerning her antisemitic remarks and conspiracy theories regarding the Jewish community.

Interestingly, just a day before her announcement, Owens was a guest on the Breakfast Club, where she delved into the strategies the media employs to hinder the progress of Black individuals and the tactics they use to turn Black folks against her. She also praised the “unbelievable” talents seen within the community.

Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) raised an eyebrow at the move, with some noting that Owens was clearly attempting to “rebrand” and appease Black viewers following her exit from Daily Wire.

One X user pondered whether her swift pivot was due to lack of support among the conservative community following her antisemitic statements.

A critic condemned the Breakfast Club for providing a platform to Owens, the same woman who propagated harmful conspiracy theories regarding George Floyd’s death and exhibited “No Sympathy” following Jordan Neely’s passing. They contended that the prominent radio show was facilitating Owens’ “image makeover.”

Similar theories circulated regarding the appearance of the Blackout author on the Joe Budden Network on March 15. In her candid discussion with the rapper-turned-podcaster, Owens delivered a scathing critique of the state of Black culture, singling out rap icons such as Cardi B and Ice Spice for promoting what she deemed as “filth” within the Black community. However, the conversation failed to captivate Black viewers who questioned if there was an ulterior motive behind Owens’ interview.

One netizen scolded Budden for giving the right-wing podcaster air time for her “redemption tour.”

Esteemed writer, Michael Harriot, slammed Owens for “exploiting Black America’s willingness to forgive” in an article written for the Guardian.

Owens hasn’t publicly spoken about her alleged rebrand, but there seemed to be a noticeable shift in the conservative talk show host’s banter leading up to her departure from Daily Wire.

In October, Owens began to publicly condemn the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. She called out the Jewish government for perpetrating genocide in Gaza. During a segment on her show, the 34-year-old conservative also questioned if there was a small “ring” of Jewish figures in Hollywood and in Washington, D.C., who were engaged in “sinister” activity.

In November, Shapiro, who is Jewish, publicly rebuked Owens for her “ridiculous” rhetoric, questioning the authenticity of her arguments.

Owens, without mentioning Shapiro directly, countered with what some believe to be a thinly veiled antisemitic trope, which states, “You cannot serve both God and money.” In response, Shapiro suggested that if Owens felt conflicted about her association with the Daily Wire, she should consider resigning.

After Owens announced her exit from the Daily Wire, the conservative pundit unveiled her plan to revive her show on YouTube.

