Al B. Sure! is opening up on his recent health battle. On Dec. 17, the R&B singer took to Instagram to update fans on his road to recovery after suffering a two-month long coma. Looking happier and healthier, Al. B, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, reflected on his tough health journey.

“That moment when i get home and look into the mirror for the 1st time minus the bandages to discover that the massive hole in my neck from the #tracheostomy has completely closed,” The 54-year-old wrote, before thanking his doctor.

“Finally. Not too long ago I can remember simply attempting to speak and only the sound of “gurgling air pockets” would come through! 🗣️ Dr. @djeddief for the save!”

Al. B Sure! reveals more about his scary health battle to FOX 5

Last week, During an interview with FOX 5 New York, Al. B Sure! went into further detail about his recent health scare. The “Nite and Day” crooner shared that his health was severely impacted after he started to gain weight at the height of his career. Thanks to some crucial advice from his mentor Quincy Jones, he decided to undergo bariatric surgery to help lose the extra pounds, which made him look and feel better.





Shockingly, Al B. experienced another health scare earlier this year, after he unexpectedly collapsed while working on his new music video. The star fell into a two month-long coma, so severe, that he suffered from renal failure and several other illnesses. At one point, doctors were close to sending the New Jack Swing pioneer to a hospice facility.

“I was intubated, I was on a ventilator. I had a tracheotomy, I mean, there were so many things going on,” he explained. “What people don’t truly understand, unless you’ve been through this type of medical journey, is taking for granted breathing, tying your shoes, speaking.”

The star said he was able to pull through thanks to the love and support he received from fans.

“I have what’s called ‘Chevron,’ that’s when they cut your chest open which is probably the first time I was actually talking about it…[I’m a] recipient of an amazing blessed new liver — and you know I’m going to treat it well,” he added.

Now that he’s back in better spirits, Al is getting back to what he does best. The star is working on new music and a book that will detail his incredible music career. He recently narrated a documentary about the life of the Rev. Al Sharpton entitled the Loudmouth, PEOPLE noted.

