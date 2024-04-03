MadameNoire Featured Video

Kash Doll and her loved ones took on the Easter holiday to celebrate the gender reveal of her unborn child. Fans are enthusiastic that she’s going to be a girl mom.

On Monday, April 1, Kash Doll and her rapper boyfriend, Tracy T, posted a touching Instagram video of their Easter-themed gender reveal party. The couple’s 2-year-old son, Kashton, was given the honor of uncovering the big news after he was handed an Easter egg with a pink-colored baby bird inside.

Upon seeing the chick, Kash Doll and Tracy unleashed pink confetti and powder. The new girl mom, donned in a pink leggings set, jumped for joy.

“I want a girl,” the soon-to-be mom of two said in the video before the reveal. Tracy and Kashton were sporting blue.

Kash Doll teased about the gender reveal hours before the drop, and fans were adamant about her being a girl mom.

Some comments suggested that the “Ice Me Out” hitmaker would continue making more babies if she doesn’t have a baby girl this time around.

“If you don’t have a girl you gone have to get pregnant again sorry not sorry Kash. We need a girl,” one fan argued.

“If it’s not a girl, you gotta run it back, sis,” another chimed in.

“I predicted the pregnancy months before the announcement; I predict a girl this time,” another wrote.

Fans were thrilled about Kash Doll and her journey into girl momhood.

Fans and supporters had imagined that Kash Doll’s baby girl would be a doll just like her.

“Welcome to the #Girlmom Club, BFF!! @kashdoll, I can’t wait to meet our newest little princess. I know she’s going to be Gorgeous and Fabulous, just like you! I bet she got a Birkin already. You Have the best of both worlds. The dynasty is complete. Good looking out, @_1Tracyt. None of this would be possible without you. My mf dawg! @babykashrich IS GOING TO BE THE BEST BIG BROTHER!! Congratulations, Family!! #morelife,” one comment read.

“WE HAVING US A LITTLE CHICK! Finally, You are about to have your very own personal doll! You Got Yo, Babygirl! & LAWD! She is going to be something else! I can’t wait to meet your mini-me! TT BABY! I’m obsessed already!” a second comment congratulated on the reveal.

“Why tf am I crying? This was beautiful, though baby Kash revealed the pink baby chick,” another supporter said.

Celebrities also showed the couple some love in the comment section.

“Congratulations, beautiful!!!!ðŸ¥³ðŸ’,” said Tiny Harris’ daughter Zonnique Pullins, a girl mom.

“Yayyy â¤â¤â¤ congrats,” reality TV star Reginae Carter wrote.

“Congrats !!!!!” R&B artist Jacquees commented.

Some fans went as far as to suggest baby names.

“Kashton and Kashlynn eats down so bad, omg,” someone wrote under the gender reveal video.

“The baby’s name…is Kashley,” another fan proposed.

According to MadameNoire, the Detroit rapper has been keeping the gender reveal a secret since she found out she was pregnant. On March 14, she announced to the world that she was 27 weeks.

Congratulations on becoming a girl mom, Kash Doll!