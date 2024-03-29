MadameNoire Featured Video

Kash Doll has been showing off her baby bump in Fashion Nova fits. In a set of photos shared to Instagram on March 23, the pregnant Detroit native was shown smiling and posing in a pink-tinted room with a silver backdrop as a Fashion Nova beauty partner.

The photos posted to her account showed Kash Doll dressed in a black one-piece, pink boots, a pink fur jacket, and a silver Chanel bag. The caption read, “Out in the New York streets doing press for Pressin’ @fashionnova #fashionnovapartner. Drop in the comments if you have been listening heavy.”

The “Ice Me Out” rapper announced her pregnancy on March 14, her 32nd birthday. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she told her fans she’s expecting her second child with her rapper boyfriend, Tracy T.

In the video and caption, Kash Doll revealed she’s 27 weeks pregnant.

The heartwarming caption accompanying the baby bump photos read, “It’s my birthday, and God bless me with another one!!! This birthday is special bc I’m sharing it with my last child. So, no drinks, no snatch waist, no outside, but listen, y’all, I’m so grateful and blessed to be in the position I’m in. I wouldn’t trade my hand with no one!”

The pregnancy announcement and birthday post showed a video of Kash Doll pouring a glass of champagne in bed before sitting up and showing off her pregnant belly in a sunset yellow Fenty brand bra and panty set.

While Kash Doll has kept the gender of her baby a secret, she playfully added a hashtag, “Let’s pray it’s a girl,” sparking curiosity and anticipation among her fans. The baby is expected to arrive in June this year, adding to the excitement.

Kash Doll told People that she found out she was pregnant while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, where she was celebrating Tracy’s birthday.

She said, “We were having fun. I was drinking and kept getting sick. I couldn’t keep anything down! I took a test, and it said yes. I gave Tracy a bankroll of money for his birthday, and I clipped the pregnancy test on the back. When he turned it over, he started smiling. I took a video of it. He was so happy.”

Kash Doll and Tracy also have a two-year-old son named Kashton.