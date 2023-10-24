MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Kash Doll and her baby sister Shontria celebrated the latter’s 19th birthday with an all-pink glam photo shoot.

The 31-year-old Detroit, Michigan, repping femcee — one of six siblings — posted photos of her and Shontria on Instagram Oct. 23, along with the sweetest birthday tribute. Kash rocked her signature layered long black tresses, a skin-tight, latex, pink minidress and matching heels with fluffy fur detailing. The birthday girl, Shontria, had a cute updo with money piece highlighted tendrils framing her face. The 19-year-old’s dress was a sparkling hot pink number decked with large sequins. She paired the look with silver shoes to compliment her matching-toned jewelry.

The photo shoot was simply accented with a variety of pink balloons. One of the photos included the siblings’ mother, Ms. Jackson, and another image had Kash’s son, Kashton Prophet Richardson. The rapper welcomed the 21-month-old child with fellow musician Tracy T in January 2022.

The mother of one warmly wished her younger sibling the happiest of birthdays in the celebratory post’s caption. She lovingly referred to Shontria as her “pumpkin” and said the 19-year-old was “blossoming into the most beautiful, classy, caring, independent, honorable, god-fearing young woman there is.”

“I’m so proud to call you my baby sister and can’t wait to support every adventure you even (think) you wanna go on… Life will only get more interesting the older you get, but big sis, a real young OG — I got you 4LIFE â¤ï¸ðŸ’–. Now let’s go party ðŸŽ‰,” penned the BMF star, born Arkeisha Antoinette Knight.

Shontria frequently shows Kash love on social media and even dubbed her big sister her “favorite person” in an O ctober 2021 Instagram post’s caption.

At that time, the BMF actress was pregnant with Kashton.

Shontria posed with her elder sibling’s burgeoning belly and gushed over the rapper and their mom’s presence in her life. The snapshots shared were from the family celebrating the teen’s 17th birthday.

In June 2022, Shontria shared snippets of her private jet-themed prom send-off party on TikTok. Kash Doll and her mom showed up with the teen and helped her turn up in style. Shontria made two outfit changes — and a red carpet was rolled out in front of the private jet at the party’s venue.

The TikTok was accordingly set to Jack Harlow’s hit song, “First Class.”

See more snapshots from the 19-year-old’s pink-filled birthday photo shoot below.

