MadameNoire Featured Video

Al B. Sure! is opening up about the production of his upcoming life story, noting that Homeland Security will “really” need to be called after viewers learn the details of his coma.

On March 29, the “Nite and Day” singer was honored at Benjamin Crump’s Equal Justice Now Awards in Los Angeles. He received the Excellence in Health Care Advocacy Award and surprised the audience with news about his life story in the works.

“We’re going to be producing the Al B. Sure! life story,” the singer, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, said in a clip obtained by TMZ.

“So hold on to your britches, and you’ll really understand how I ended up in a coma.”

Then he said wittingly, “You’re really gonna need to call Homeland Security.”

In 2022, Al gave a public update via Instagram about his road to recovery after suffering a two-month-long coma. He didn’t reveal the causes of the coma but said he had to undergo intubation, ventilation and a tracheotomy.

“What people don’t truly understand, unless you’ve been through this type of medical journey, is taking for granted breathing, tying your shoes, speaking,” he said during an interview.

While promoting his life story, Al B. Sure calls on his son Quincy to “come home” via social media.

Sure’s banter surrounding the details of his coma seemingly shines light on Diddy, whose homes were raided by Homeland Security March 25.

Notably, the ’90s R&B crooner took to social media to invite his and the late Kim Porter‘s 32-year-old son, Quincy, to “come home” while the rap mogul deals with his risky endeavors. Al claimed to TMZ that social media was in an uproar for telling his son that he loved him.

Diddy raised The Holiday Calendar actor as his own after he started dating Kim.

“My door is always open. It’s a safe space for my child. My grown man,” Al clarified to TMZ.

He continued: “The entire situation is unfortunate. I don’t speak about another man’s business,” Al went on to tell the outlet. “All I know is that I’m working on the life story. And the way I got to be in a coma, stay tuned.”