Fans of The Bernie Mac Show were flooded with nostalgia on March 28, when an Instagram user named @faiththegemini shared a photo of the comedian’s nieces and nephew from the beloved sitcom all grown up and reunited.

It’s unclear when the photo was taken, but it beautifully captured 34-year-old Camille Winbush, who portrayed Bernie’s eldest niece, Vanessa Thomkins on the hit sitcom, all grown up and beaming alongside a mature Dee Dee Davis, known for her role as Bernie’s youngest niece, Bryana “Baby Girl” Thomkins. The 27-year-old-year-old actress could be seen throwing up a peace sign at the camera. Jeremy Suarez, 33, who portrayed Bernie’s nephew Jordan Thomkins, stood to the side, smiling with what appeared to be a beer in hand.

In the caption, @faiththegemini wrote that Bernie, who passed away in 2008, would be “happy for his kids right now.”

Users in the comments section reacted to the sweet image and many were delighted to see the trio reunited and looking good. One user noted that they were “happy” but “sad” to see the former child stars as adults as time had passed too fast. Another commented that Jeremy looked like he could now be the “uncle” of his co-stars.

The heartwarming photo stirred up some criticism among X users, with several people commenting that Bernie wouldn’t have approved of Dee Dee and Camille joining OnlyFans. Camille reportedly joined the adult content subscription service as a creator in 2021, while Dee Dee joined in 2023. Both have appeared on the platform wearing sexy lingerie.

What are The Bernie Mac Show kids doing now?

The Bernie Mac Show was a sitcom that aired from 2001 to 2006. It starred comedian Bernie Mac as a fictionalized version of himself, raising his sister’s three children after she entered rehab. The show primarily focused on Bernie’s unconventional parenting alongside his on-screen wife played by Hollywood veteran, Kellita Smith, as he navigated the challenges of raising his nieces and nephew while trying to maintain his career as a successful comedian.

The hilarious sitcom often tackled themes of family dynamics, discipline and the comedic struggles of modern parenting. Sadly, Bernie passed away two years after the show ended due to complications from pneumonia.

All three of the comic’s onscreen children have gone on to pursue different career paths in entertainment. In 2022, Camille portrayed Carly Stewart in the BET+ family flick Holiday Hideaway.

She is still posting content on OnlyFans, too. In 2023, the star claimed that she made “a couple mil” sharing sexy content on the platform.

Jeremy took his acting talents from behind the big screen to voiceover. Over the years, the actor has lent his voice to notable characters like Kai from Zambezia (2016) and Koda from Disney’s Brother Bear series, according to his IMDB page.

Dee Dee is a proud mother of two and still has some ties to the entertainment world. In January, the former child star appeared on the Fox lip-sync game show I Can See Your Voice as a contestant.

Recently, she has made appearances on various podcasts, discussing her journey as a former child star. In an interview with Fresh 100 in August 2023, Dee Dee revealed that she encountered significant scrutiny as she transitioned into adulthood and started sharing aspects of her life online.

