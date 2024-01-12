MadameNoire Featured Video

50 Cent is giving up sex this year.

The “In da Club” rapper took to social media to deliver his abstinence announcement. His reasoning is to focus on the projects he currently has on his plate, as well as what he has planned.

“My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted,” Fif wrote on Instagram Jan. 9. “I’m practicing abstinence. I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.”

 

Basically, for the remainder of 2024, 50 Cent isn’t into having sex or making love. (See what I did there?)

He posted the same message on X. Here’s what fans had to say about his abstinence claim.

One fan wrote, “Hope your ideals plan out just the way you vision it.”

“Best of luck in your endeavors! Your South Jamaica Queens Home Girl! Sending positive energy and thoughts your way,” a fellow Queens native penned on the X app.

Another fan wrote, “Meditation, fasting and prayer. Keeps you focused with a bunch of other benefits. You will age backwards. Cheers to next levels.”

50 didn’t specify what “new idea” he had planned.

From Vibe:

“Currently enjoying a streak of success that includes the STARZ Power spinoffs GhostRaising Kanan, and Force, and Black Mafia Family inspired series BMF, the 48-year-old mogul has fully realized his transition into a power player in the film and TV world.

With multiple projects on the small screen slated for 2024, such as a series based on Eminem’s 2002 film 8 Mile and the boxing drama Fightland, it appears that 50 will have his hands full throughout the year.”

 

Categories: Celebrity News
MORE FROM MADAMENOIRE
Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN