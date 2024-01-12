MadameNoire Featured Video

50 Cent is giving up sex this year.

The “In da Club” rapper took to social media to deliver his abstinence announcement. His reasoning is to focus on the projects he currently has on his plate, as well as what he has planned.

“My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted,” Fif wrote on Instagram Jan. 9. “I’m practicing abstinence. I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.”

Basically, for the remainder of 2024, 50 Cent isn’t into having sex or making love. (See what I did there?)

He posted the same message on X. Here’s what fans had to say about his abstinence claim.

One fan wrote, “Hope your ideals plan out just the way you vision it.”

“Best of luck in your endeavors! Your South Jamaica Queens Home Girl! Sending positive energy and thoughts your way,” a fellow Queens native penned on the X app.

Another fan wrote, “Meditation, fasting and prayer. Keeps you focused with a bunch of other benefits. You will age backwards. Cheers to next levels.”

50 didn’t specify what “new idea” he had planned.

From Vibe: