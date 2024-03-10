MadameNoire Featured Video

More stories about music mogul and Bad Boy Records founder Sean “Diddy” Combs are popping up. More recently was influencer and plus-size model Josh Ostrovsky, aka The Fat Jew.

Josh appeared on the March 8 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and proclaimed he walked in on Diddy allegedly “spooning” with Felix da Housecat at a mansion party in Miami.

One thing to note is that Fat Jew told this story eight years ago.

“It’s now a documented thing that I saw him at a party in Miami,” the entrepreneur said. “I was at a party in Miami I should not have been at, like, some real Black excellence shit that I was not deserving to be at, but I went with the DJ. I took ecstasy, and I ended up wandering around. We in some mansion on Sar Island…I guess it’s his mansion.”

Josh persisted, “It’s all hot Black people, and then just like one moron with an afro, and everyone’s like…whose man is this. But I came in, and I basically saw him. I walked in a room I shouldn’t have walked into, and I saw him hooking up with a dude, basically, like, full spooning situation, this guy Felix da Housecat who’s like a producer whatever.”

In 2015, Josh went on a podcast and told the same story, but Diddy’s team reportedly contacted him to get him to retract his claims and state he was joking.

“He saw me when I came in,” Josh said.

The host asked if he was scared, and the model confirmed he was because everyone in the room had halted everything they were doing.

“I opened the door, was like, ‘Is this the bathroom and everyone was like, ‘No, this is a room where male celebrities hook up.’ It’s like some glitterati shit.”

Josh shared he went on the Hot97 morning show for a pre-recorded interview, but Ebro Darden refused to air it because of the Diddy allegation.

“I told the story, and then afterward, (Ebro) was like, ‘I’m not going to run this interview because Diddy’s insane…he blew up Kid Cudi’s car,'” Josh recalled.

While Josh wasn’t specific about what he saw in the Not SKinny But Fat podcast, he was specific in a 2015 interview.

Eight years ago, Josh said he didn’t see any sexual intercourse going on between Diddy and Felix but saw Diddy allegedly spooning the producer the same way a boyfriend would spoon his girlfriend if they were watching TV in public.

“They weren’t fucking, but you almost think that they should be feeding each other grapes,” he said then, comparing the spooning to Greek statues.

He also called it the “prelude to an orgy.” Josh recalled Diddy allegedly sharing a cup of Hennesy with Felix while conversing in a bedroom full of men.

Play