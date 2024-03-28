MadameNoire Featured Video

Ciara and hubby Russell Wilson celebrated their nine-year anniversary on Tuesday, March 26.

The “One-Two Step” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday with a few photos (and a boomerang) of her standing next to a large display of heart balloons that nearly touched the ceiling tied to a basket sitting on the floor.

“3.26 the day that we met…9 years ago & forever one of the best days of my life. I love you so much [Wilson],” the 38-year-old songstress wrote in the caption.

The now-Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback didn’t post anything (yet) regarding their anniversary, but he did share his wife’s balloon post, writing “3.26.15” and “the day we met” while tagging his wife.

Commenters wished the beautiful couple a happy anniversary, while many mentioned how perfect they were together. Others wondered what prayers Ciara said at night to get her a man like the 35-year-old quarterback.

“Russell definitely married the right woman, and Ciara definitely married the right man. Congrats! Prayers for the rest of us to do the same.”

“Ciara in her happy era. You deserve it, gal.”

“Happy Anniversary to one amazing couple! Love you guys so much.”

“Thank God for answering both of y’all prayers.”

“9 years ago, it won’t be forgotten cuz it was a catching moment creating good memories and stuff forever and ever. YEP.”

“What was said in Ciara’s Prayer again..?”

“Y’all asking for the prayer, but turn down the one sent to you.”

A year after meeting, the couple would marry on July 6th, 2016. And a year later, they welcomed their eldest daughter, Sienna Princess. But before their relationship commenced, Ciara was already a mother to Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future.

In 2020, Ciara birthed Win Harrison and then their youngest, Amora Princess, in December 2023.

During an Instagram Live session, Ciara and A Wilson shared their love story, explaining how they immediately knew they were meant to be several hours after talking.

According to the couple, they met at a University of Wisconsin basket ball game for 2015 March Madness. Wilson asked if they could meet around 9:30 or 10 p.m., but Ciara thought it was too late of a time. But Wilson, like a gentleman, changed his plans with some business friends and agreed to meet around 7:30. The two talked for hours and Ciara recalled zoning out and admiring how beautiful he was.

After talking for hours, Wilson and Ciara had forgotten that the football player had scheduled the dinner with colleagues for later that day, but it was too late because it was close to midnight.

“Next thing knew, it was 12:00 [a.m.), 12:30 [a.m.], and was sold on you,” Wilson recalled.

Happy anniversary to the beautiful couple!