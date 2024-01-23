MadameNoire Featured Video

Ciara is still one sizzling hot mama!

The 38-year-old mother of four posted a picture Jan. 21 of herself all dolled up and glammed. Her all-black look included a blazer over a plunging neckline top with a crisscross halterneck. The look also had a rosette accent above her chest.

The “How We Roll” singer makeup was a soft glam with lashes and a nude, glossy lip. Her hair was parted in large plaits with curls coming out of the braids and their ends.

Ciara donned the look for Natalia Bryant’s 21st birthday party, celebrated Jan. 19. The singer captioned her post, “Mommy’s 1st Night Out.”

Other attendees at Natalia’s birthday bash were Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson, Kelly Rowland, Aoki Lee Simmons and more.

Ciara’s night out came over a month after her latest time in the delivery room. She and her Russell announced the birth of their daughter, Amora Princess Wilson, in December.

The new baby adds to the couple’s young brood, including sons Future Zahir, 9, Win Harrison, 3, and daughter Sienna Princess, 6. Ciara welcomed Future Zahir with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, in 2014.

The couple posted sweet baby photos of Amora on Instagram Jan. 6. Serena Williams, Viola Davis, Erika Alexander and more all fawned over the precious baby girl’s snapshots.

On Jan. 22, Russell posted a gorgeous black and white photo of Ciara and Amora sharing a candid moment.

Ciara lovingly gazed down at her newborn while she held the baby in her arms, close to her chest. In his caption, the Denver Broncos NFL player said the photo was his “Most Beautiful View.”

Earlier this month, news broke of Ciara’s 2024 partnership with the fashion brand Bebe.

The singer will be the creative director of a capsule line called the Bebe x Ciara collection that’s set to drop sometime in fall 2024.

“Growing up, the Bebe brand was iconic,” Ciara said in a statement, according to WWD. “My vision as creative director is to mix my own personal style elements of girl-next-door with tomboy, glam and edge with a nod to the ’90s. I want this collection to allow women to style it their way and feel confident on their terms.”

