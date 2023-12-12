MadameNoire Featured Video

Ciara has expanded her family with her quarterback hubby, Russell Wilson. On Dec. 11, the singer and dancer welcomed her daughter, Amora Princess Wilson, into the world. According to the star’s Instagram, little Amora weighed 9 pounds and 1 ounce, at the time of her birth.

On Monday, Ciara, 38, and Russell, 35, shared a photo of their newborn daughter rocking a black onesie and a little black beanie that featured her name embroidered in bold. The cutie patootie was resting peacefully as the couple clasped onto her small hands.

“We Love You so much!” Ciara and Russell penned in a joint Instagram post.

Fans and celebs flooded the comments section with love and praise for the happy parents.

Oprah penned, “Gorgeous baby! Gorgeous mama! Congratulations.”

Janelle Monáe commented, “The cheeks a doll. Congratulations!”

Tennis star Serena Williams chimed in, “Omg I love her already!”

A fourth user gushed, “2 Boys & 2 Girls!!!!! Future, Sienna, Win, & Amora!!! OMG Congratulations Russell & Ciara Wilson!!!!! What a Beautiful Beautiful family this is!!! God bless you all!!”

In addition to Amora, Ciara and Russell share daughter, Sienna Princess, 6, and son Win Harrison, 3, together. The “1,2 Step” hitmaker is also a proud mother to Future Zahir, 9, with her rapper ex, Future.

Before giving birth to her daughter, Ciara and her beautiful kiddos took a trip to Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Dec. 10, to watch Russell and the Broncos dominate their game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The mother of four wore a denim jacket that featured an image of Russell decked out in his football uniform to pay tribute to her hubby. One picture captured the Goodies artist grinning from ear to ear as she posed for a sweet picture with her kids.

Ciara announced her pregnancy in August with a stunning black-and-white video.

In the short clip, the energetic performer danced to her hit tune, “How We Roll,” featuring Chris Brown in front of a large pool as she showed off her burgeoning baby bump.

Ciara loves her career as a musician, but motherhood has been the greatest gift of all. Juggling her busy schedule can be hectic at times, but the star always makes sure to carve out quality time for her children.

“When I’m with my kids, oftentimes I do say I can’t do something because I’m in family mode or I’m in mommy mode, and for me, it’s so important to give my kids that,” the singer told Refinery 29 in 2021. “They’re going to know that I am who I am, but I think it’s important for them to really experience me as a mom.”

She also gushed about the love and care that her husband Russell provides her and the family daily. The couple jumped the broom in 2016.

“I think about my father’s love and how he loved me, how he loved my mom, growing up and he really showed me the true way to be loved. It’s a blessing when I look at my partner, and I see that same love that I had growing up from my dad, like identically to that type of love. And that’s another level of love,” she added.

Congrats to Ciara and Russell!

