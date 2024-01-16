MadameNoire Featured Video

Rick Ross’ ex-girlfriend, Cierra Nichole, seemingly didn’t appreciate his new beau, Cristina Mackey, posting pics of their newborn daughter on her Instagram story.

On Jan. 15, Nichole posted a photo of her newborn daughter, Au’mei Moon Roberts, announcing she was born on Nov. 14, 2023, at 7 Ibs and 2 ounces.

“Happy two months to Mommies 3rd, beautiful princess of the castle. I love you so much,” Nichole wrote in the post’s caption. “You are so perfect. I can’t keep my eyes off of you. These past two months have been the best, so I had to bless the world with your presence.”

The same day, Mackey took to her Instagram Story with a screenshot of Nichole’s post of her baby girl, writing, “She’s gorgeous,” with two pink hearts and the holding back tears emoji.

It seemed all was well until Nichole took to her Instagram story, sharing the Shade Room’s post about Mackey posting Nichole’s baby and writing, “It’s giving STRANGER DANGER. [Baby], we don’t know YOU! Play with someone else for clout.”

Yikes!

Nichole seemingly confirmed the rapper fathered the cutie patootie in her comments.

Amid commenters congratulating her, one IG user wrote, “Congrats to you and Rick Ross new bundle of joy.”

Nichole responded, “Thank you,” ostensibly confirming suspicions of the two having a secret child.

Additionally, with Mackey posting a photo of Au’mei Moon, it’s assumed she took no issue with her boyfriend fathering his alleged love child.

So far, Mackey nor Ross has responded to Nichole’s latest remarks.

Although it’s unclear when Mackey and Ross started dating, they became Instagram official in mid-December. The rapper first posted his beau on Dec. 17, 2023, claiming to be on a double date including him, Mackey, Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan Jr.

The IG model posted her rapping entrepreneur boyfriend on Dec. 10, showing him rubbing her manicured feet while driving on a highway.

Mackey’s tense IG moment with Nichole isn’t a first for the new beau.

Ross’ snookums appeared on the Cali Kickback podcast hosted by Lewis Belt and talked about Ross’ situation with Wild N’ Out comedian Pretty Vee.

The podcast posted a clip of the segment on Jan. 14.

After fans saw Ross and Mackey were an item, many wondered what happened between him and Vee. Mackey responded to those inquiries on the podcast, claiming the two were never truly a thing.

“I think it’s funny,” she said. “It’s levels to everything, right? And that was never this. Whatever they had, it’s not what we have. Simple, there’s no disrespect to anybody. Whatever y’all think they had is not what we for sure have.”

Asked if Vee and Ross went public, Mackey denied.

“Where’s the pictures of them holding hands? And them on the jet together? And them in Dubai and her on the billboard? Where’s that at? Where’s the flowers? Where’s all that?”

Mackey wasn’t done picking at Vee and Ross’ relationship.

“While we’re on the topic, where he did that with anybody?”

The host pointed out the “Hustinlin’” lyricist’s ex-fiancée Lira Galore, but Mackey challenged Belt to prove her wrong.

“Line ’em up,” she said. Belt affirmed Ross was public with Galore, and Mackey agreed, but she challenged him to name another woman Ross spoiled as he does with his current beau.

Many didn’t take Mackey’s comments kindly, believing she was delusional and naive about her relationship with Ross, prompting her to clarify herself in the words.

“It’s no shade to none of the past lineup. (And yes, I’m aware I’m now a part of that) what I’m saying is that what he and I are Currently sharing— is different. We are both at different stages of our lives, and this ain’t none of that. I was asked a question, and I answered it,” she wrote.