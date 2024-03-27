MadameNoire Featured Video

Actress Bresha Webb and her husband, Nick Jones Jr., welcomed their first child! Their daughter, Brave, arrived Thursday, March 21. The couple shared the moment with Instagram in a series of photos.

The first photo shows Webb, 39, holding Brave while staring and smiling at her swaddled baby, who wears a pink and gray striped hat the hospital gave her. The second photo shows Jones holding baby Brave with a smile while wearing scrubs, a hair net, and a mask under his chin. In the third and final slide of the Instagram post shared Monday, March 25, Webb attached a video of Destiny’s Child performing the “Star Spangled Banner” during an NBA game.

According to the 39-year-old actress’s caption, she encountered labor complications but ultimately gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

“When the pregnancy got hard and veered into complicated territory, you courageously grabbed us by our hearts and led us to your birth. When we were scared, you were brave, living up to your name. Welcome home, Brave. 3•21•24,” the caption read.

Celebrity friends flocked to her comments section, congratulating her for her parturiency.

“I know that feeling! God bless you and your beautiful new blessing! Congrats!” Actress Naturi Naughton wrote.

“Congratulations, mama!!!” Gabrielle Union said.

“Absolutely beautiful!!! Congratulations, family!!” singer-songwriter Michelle Williams said.

“I am sooooo deeply happy for you,” Sheryl Lee Ralph typed.

According to MadameNoire, the Run the World actress and Jones, 37, announced on November 21 that they expected their bundle of joy to arrive in April 2024, but the baby girl arrived earlier.

In an interview with People , Webb shared that she was surprised when she received news of her pregnancy.

She highlighted how she froze her eggs five years ago and assumed she was required to “have a lot more planning involved with going to the doctor.”

Nonetheless, the couple, who wedded in February 2023, was excited about the addition to their family. Before Brave’s arrival, the two only had Jones’ 7-year-old daughter, McKenzie, from a previous relationship.

“We’re so excited,” Webb stated. “[Jones] has already been an amazing father to McKenzie, so it’s been great to just jump onboard and get my hands all in that too, to be a stepmom.”

“I want to enjoy the delivery. I want to enjoy getting big. This is a beautiful process to just become a mother and to feel the baby,” Webb added. “I think we’re both enjoying just this whole process of how we’re both changing and becoming better and becoming parents to this person we’re going to meet.”