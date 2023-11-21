MadameNoire Featured Video

Run the World actress Bresha Webb, 39, and her Hollywood multihyphenate husband Nick Jones Jr., 37, are joyfully expecting their first child together.

The happy couple announced the news Nov. 21 via social media and in an interview with People. The actress shared that the couple’s bundle of joy will arrive in April 2024.

Photographer Dalvin Adams captured Webb and Jones’ warm and cozy maternity shoot. The starlet rocked her exposed, burgeoning baby bump, and Jones was beside her. Both actors smiled from ear to ear while Webb held up a positive pregnancy test. The two were photographed in a kitchen and in the middle of a baking session — a nice play on the bun in the oven they’re expecting.

Within the Instagram comments of their respective posts, the actors received congratulatory messages on their baby news from Loni Love, Meagan Good, June Ambrose, Nina Parker, Marsai Martin, Tony Baker, Amber Riley, Naturi Naughton, and many, many more celebs.

The 39-year-old actress revealed that she froze her eggs five years ago and thought getting pregnant would require “a lot more planning involved with going to the doctor.”

In addition to her conception being a “blessing” and something she and her husband are “so grateful” for, the Meet the Blacks star told People her pregnancy has been “really good so far.”

“I’m eating like a 16-year-old, like a tween,” Webb lightheartedly said after the outlet noted that she hadn’t experienced much morning sickness. “The baby loves pizza. It loves olives. Just loves very salty, yummy foods. I can eat everything. I made chili last night. The baby really loved that. I just love pizza. A pepperoni pizza and a little bit of Coca-Cola, I’m happy.”

Webb and Jones got married in February. Their gender reveal is scheduled for around the same time next year. Webb said she’d be happy with a child of either sex, but she knows her “bonus daughter” — Jones’ child, McKenzie, 7, from a previous relationship — would adore being a big sister to a baby girl.

“We’re so excited,” the Run the World actress emphasized. “[Jones] has already been an amazing father to McKenzie, so it’s been great to just jump onboard and get my hands all in that too, to be a stepmom.”

“I want to enjoy the delivery. I want to enjoy getting big. This is a beautiful process to just become a mother and to feel the baby,” Webb added. “I think we’re both enjoying just this whole process of how we’re both changing and becoming better and becoming parents to this person we’re going to meet.”

We wish the parents and their expanding family happiness and love as they embark on their latest chapter!

