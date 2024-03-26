MadameNoire Featured Video

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of a 15-year-old Cape Coral, Florida, girl who was fatally shot after seeing a movie.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department’s press conference, the incident happened on March 17 around 9:39 p.m. Three teenagers were walking from Marquee Cinemas-Coralwood 10 after seeing a movie and were headed towards a McDonald’s when a silver Nissan Pathfinder pulled up and blinded them with its lights.

The suspect(s) reportedly exited the vehicle and attempted to rob them. Police stated one of the individuals allegedly started to shoot and struck 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller in the chest.

Rincon-Miller was alive and alert when police arrived and told them she didn’t know the identity of the shooter, which the other two teen girls confirmed. Emergency transported Rincon-Miller to a hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

On March 20, CCPD updated the public, announcing they caught one suspect, 16-year-old Thomas Roy Stein, who was charged as a principal to murder while engaged in a robbery.

“We do know there are others involved in this homicide. There is still more work to be done. Our detectives’ diligent work around the clock continues today to continue to narrow this investigation,” police said. “Based on our evidence, we believe this was not a random act of violence. We’ve also identified the vehicle involved in this shooting…which was rented by the suspect’s mother.”

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Stein was booked on March 20 at 1:09 a.m. and had no determined bond amount. However, he was released a couple of hours later, at 3:05 a.m.

Stein has a Juvenile court hearing set for April 8, 2024, at 9 a.m.

Sophia Rickett, the 15-year-old’s cousin, created a GoFundMe on behalf of Ricon-Miller’s mother, Luz Rincon. According to Rickett’s Facebook page, their grandmother passed away two days before Rincon-Miller’s death.

The family gathered on March 23 at Jaycee Park for a candlelight vigil. Her funeral was set for March 28 at Casa De Jubileo.

Since investigators discovered more could be involved, CCPD is asking those with any information regarding Rincon-Miller’s murder to come forward.

“Leads are still coming in, and if you have any information you think could help detectives, please come forward. You can call the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

As soon as we are able to release more information, we will, but we wanted the community to know our work has and will not stop.”

Here are some things family and friends said about the 15-year-old.