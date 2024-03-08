MadameNoire Featured Video

Chasity Nuñez, 27, and her 11-year-old daughter, Zella Nuñez, were fatally shot while sitting in a parked car near the Englewood Ave area of Worcester, Massachusetts. One suspect has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting. Authorities are on the hunt for a second suspect allegedly involved in the heinous crime.

According to a press release published by the Worcester Police Department, on the afternoon of March 5, at approximately 3:09 p.m., Worcester Police responded to gunfire near Lisbon St. and Englewood Ave. Upon their arrival, officers found a parked vehicle with two female occupants who had sustained gunshot wounds. The severity of their injuries prompted immediate ambulance transport to the hospital.

Tragically, the victims were later identified as Chasity and Zella. Both succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

On March 6, Worcester Police took to Facebook, identifying 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis as a suspect connected to the shooting. Per the report, an arrest warrant has been issued for Belnavis, who is deemed “armed and dangerous.” He remains at large and is wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Additionally, a second suspect, identified as 28-year-old Karel Mangual, was apprehended Thursday, March 7, in relation to the shooting incident, authorities announced via Facebook. Mangual was charged with armed assault with intent to murder and unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm. Mangual, who had a preexisting warrant, will be arraigned in court.

In a joint statement, City Manager Eric D. Batista, Mayor Joseph M. Petty, Interim Police Chief Paul Saucier, and Superintendent Dr. Rachel Monárrez asked Worcester residents for “patience and privacy” while they conduct a thorough investigation of the incident.

“Today we mourn the senseless loss of two Worcester residents, a mother and daughter whose lives were taken far too soon and far too tragically,” the statement read.

“Collectively, we ask for patience and privacy on behalf of the victims’ family and friends and for the Worcester Public Schools who are grieving the loss of a student. An act of such violence has no place in our City. The residents of Worcester deserve better.”

The authorities added, “Worcester is a resilient community, and we know that our residents will lovingly embrace the victims’ family and friends as we work toward healing from this traumatic event.”

During an interview with NBC Boston, Tyrae Sims, Chasity’s cousin, revealed that the 27-year-old mother leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter. Sims described the matriarch and former Connecticut National Guard as “the best mom” who loved her children with “all her heart.”

He will also remember 11-year-old Zella for her bright personality, noting how she was “full of life” and “a good little girl.” Sims added, “She didn’t deserve it at all.”

According to CBS News, Mangual is being held without bail until his dangerousness hearing scheduled for March 12.

State prosecutor David Feraco claimed that Mangual and Belnavis were allegedly captured on surveillance footage committing the shooting. They allegedly approached the car, opened fire, and fled in a white sedan. A witness provided law enforcement with the license plate number of the alleged getaway vehicle, which helped police track down the sedan using cellphone records.

They found the vehicle in Hartford, Connecticut, where they allege Belnavis has familial ties. Surveillance footage from Hartford also purportedly shows the two men exiting the vehicle, authorities said.

