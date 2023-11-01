MadameNoire Featured Video

Kalin Janae Washington, 16, tragically lost her life after a young person’s Halloween party in northeast Indianapolis resulted in deadly gunfire.

The Indianapolis Recorder reported that the 16-year-old’s family described her as “a beautiful spirit” who was “silly” and “always laughing.” As far as things she liked doing for fun, Kaylin is said to have enjoyed doing her hair and dancing.

A press conference shared on Facebook Oct. 30 by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department noted that the mass casualty incident occurred around midnight Oct. 28 leading into the 29th.

The venue was a hair salon with multiple hallways and rooms at a business park on the 5100 block of East 65th Street.

There was no indication of violence when officers initially arrived after a tip. Gunfire reportedly started popping off while the authorities waited for backup to arrive on the scene. Many were injured and distraught as they ran out of the venue. The ten gunshot victims — ages 16 to 22 — were driven to the hospital and or treated with medical attention on the scene. Kalin was the only fatality, and she died on the scene.

Six of those shot were minors. Additionally, six firearms and countless shell casings were recovered on the scene. The IndyStar further detailed that the morning after the shooting, a costume mask, a pair of blue high heels, and candy wrappers were scattered around the venue. The party was described as one with “underaged drug use” and “several hundred” people in attendance. Word spread about the Halloween weekend bash via a promoter’s private Snapchat account, according to the authorities.

The young partygoers paid for entry, and CashApp was flagged as also playing a significant role in the fatal function’s turnout.

Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said in a statement posted on X Oct. 29 that he was heartbroken over the tragic Halloween weekend. He described it as “senseless violence” that people needed to be held accountable for.

“Once again, I am angry at the irresponsible parents and adults who allow these parties to happen in the first place. Too often, we are seeing teens and young adults who have access to firearms and violence is unfortunately the outcome… IMPD will work diligently to hold the person or persons who pulled the trigger/s accountable for the damage they have done.”

The authorities want to hold the shooters accountable as well as those who promoted the party. The promoter, the venue’s subleaser and the building’s owner have all already been identified.

Those with any relevant information about the shooting are asked to contact Detective Gregory Taylor at Gregory.Taylor2@indy.gov or the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Office at 317.327.3475.

