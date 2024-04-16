MadameNoire Featured Video

An aspiring rapper and TikToker is hospitalized after her sister allegedly threw acid on her.

The TikToker, who’s reportedly named “Nique,” took to the internet with graphic photos and videos of the severe burn injuries she obtained from her sister’s actions.

Some photos showed the influencer with a skin graft covering a part of her forehead and nose. Other images displayed Nique’s arm missing skin, exposing the muscles and tissues. She also had a few bruises on her legs.

In a TikTok video posted on Saturday, March 23, Nique debunked any rumors stating her sister threw acid on her in a fight over a man or because Nique sexually assaulted her nieces and nephews.

According to Nique, her sister was reportedly on hard drugs and didn’t appreciate her sister’s intervention.

“The real story is my sister on hard drugs. She needs some help. Do you feel me? She don’t like the shit I said. I just been real raw and uncut with her ass, ’cause you got people in and out of your house every day, talking about some ‘They don’t mind it,'” Nique explained.

She didn’t like how her sister’s way of life impacted her [Nique’s] image and how her nieces and nephews may feel.

Nique explained she got on her sister about smoking all day, yet not working a job to improve her life. She also told her sister that her drug peers weren’t her real friends and suggested she go to rehab.

Nique said she was feeding her son when her sister came and allegedly flipped her child’s mashed potatoes in her face, but she didn’t want to fight her sister.

“I picked the plate up, threw it at her. She went into her room and got a machete. She tried to stab me and shit.”

Nique couldn’t defend herself since her sister had a machete knife. But when the sister put it down, the two went at it outside with neighbors watching.

“She mad ’cause she lost,” the TikToker continued. “After that, she kept throwing my baby shit out of the house. Soon, I get back to her porch. I’m trying to pick up [her baby’s things].”

As Nique collected her son’s things from the ground, the sister allegedly threw acid.

Nique required multiple surgeries and was in massive pain for a while.

But one of the biggest pains for her was knowing that her blood sister caused this.

“I can’t believe my sister did me like this,” she said. “Out of all people, cuz. You gon’ throw some acid on me, cuz, in front of my baby? Make it make sense, bro.”

One thing that irked Nique was the number of family members who tried to convince her that it wasn’t her sister who threw it on her but the drugs she reportedly had in her system.

“That’s how you know you got narcissistic ass family,” she said. “Man, shut the f—k up talking to me, hoe. Talking about ‘It ain’t her, it’s the drugs.’ It’s something. It’s her. How could y’all put that s—t in y’all mind and say, ‘It ain’t her, it’s the drugs’? Man, look at me.”

“This s—t traumatized me,” she said, adding she didn’t have acne or any skin problems until the incident.

Nique is grateful for all the love and support she received from strangers. She said her incident showed her what burn survivors went through and taught her to continue loving herself.

Nique has a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.