MadameNoire Featured Video

La’Miya Good, sister to actress Meagan Good, is not holding back on calling out the industry’s shortcomings.

La’Miya, a singer and actress married to the talented Eric Bellinger, took to social media to deliver some unfiltered truths about the entertainment realm’s failure to acknowledge her sister’s greatness properly.

“I am so motherfucking sick of it. This industry owes her so many awards,” La’Miya remarked during her fiery Live session. “I am so sick of seeing this industry not giving her her props.”

Despite being a household favorite, Meagan, according to La’Miya, has been consistently snubbed when it comes to receiving major awards.

A quick dive into Meagan’s awards history reveals a laundry list of nominations, including recent nods for her outstanding performances in Harlem and Buying Back My Daughter. However, the coveted trophies have remained just out of reach, leaving fans scratching their heads and La’Miya with some serious side-eye for the industry.

RELATED STORY: Meagan Good Defends Sister Against Maternity Shoot Haters

While some critics argue that Meagan’s roles lack the standout punch, her nuanced performances in classics like Stomp the Yard and Eve’s Bayou showcase her range and depth as an actress.

Not everyone is quick to jump on the Meagan appreciation train, with some social media users offering contrasting opinions.

One user commented, “Love Meagan, but Eve’s Bayou was almost 30 years ago, and that is her most memorable role.” Another opined, “She’s good. But she doesn’t have standout roles. No shade. But when have you heard someone say Meagan killed it??”

Another said, “You’re her sister, so we understand you won’t see it … but MG is an average actress. None of her work has been profound. She’s good, but not that good! No pun intended.”

Whatever the stance, La’Miya’s message should remind us that talent, like her sister Meagan’ss, deserves more than a passing glance from Hollywood’s powers.