La’Miya Good, sister to actress Meagan Good, is not holding back on calling out the industry’s shortcomings.
La’Miya, a singer and actress married to the talented Eric Bellinger, took to social media to deliver some unfiltered truths about the entertainment realm’s failure to acknowledge her sister’s greatness properly.
“I am so motherfucking sick of it. This industry owes her so many awards,” La’Miya remarked during her fiery Live session. “I am so sick of seeing this industry not giving her her props.”
Despite being a household favorite, Meagan, according to La’Miya, has been consistently snubbed when it comes to receiving major awards.
A quick dive into Meagan’s awards history reveals a laundry list of nominations, including recent nods for her outstanding performances in Harlem and Buying Back My Daughter. However, the coveted trophies have remained just out of reach, leaving fans scratching their heads and La’Miya with some serious side-eye for the industry.
RELATED STORY: Meagan Good Defends Sister Against Maternity Shoot Haters
While some critics argue that Meagan’s roles lack the standout punch, her nuanced performances in classics like Stomp the Yard and Eve’s Bayou showcase her range and depth as an actress.
Not everyone is quick to jump on the Meagan appreciation train, with some social media users offering contrasting opinions.
One user commented, “Love Meagan, but Eve’s Bayou was almost 30 years ago, and that is her most memorable role.” Another opined, “She’s good. But she doesn’t have standout roles. No shade. But when have you heard someone say Meagan killed it??”
Another said, “You’re her sister, so we understand you won’t see it … but MG is an average actress. None of her work has been profound. She’s good, but not that good! No pun intended.”
Whatever the stance, La’Miya’s message should remind us that talent, like her sister Meagan’ss, deserves more than a passing glance from Hollywood’s powers.
-
Petty Much? Nene Leakes Hangs Out With Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband, Simon Guobadia, And His Lady Friend
-
Ye Said He Asked Safaree Samuels For A Threesome With Nicki Minaj And Ex Amber Rose, Unaware He Was With Minaj
-
Black Trauma Nurse Saves Toddler From Choking On Mint Inside Atlanta Restaurant
-
German Choir Delivers Soulless Rendition Of God's Property With Kirk Franklin's Gospel Hit 'Stomp,' Black Folks Cut Up
-
Amber Rose Said Baby Daddy, AE, Was A Serial Cheater And Dropped The 411 On The '8-Piece' She Gave Joseline Hernandez On 'College Hill'
-
Cardi B Flashes Gap-Toothed Smile In TikTok Video After Losing A Veneer Eating A Bagel
-
Woman On Instagram Tells People To 'Keep The Same Energy' As The Internet Debates Draya Michele And Jalen Green
-
Runs In The Fam: Nicki Minaj's Half-Sister, Ming Luanli, Spits Bars And Sings On Track 'Do It Again'