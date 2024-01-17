MadameNoire Featured Video

Math Hoffa and DJ Vlad are the latest to weigh in on Taraji P. Henson highlighting her personal struggles due to pay discrepancies in Hollywood.

Hoffa defended the veteran actress during his recent interview with Vlad. The Brooklynite former battle rapper backed up Henson’s claims after Vlad suggested that the actress was a rich person pushing a sob story.

“No one wants to hear a millionaire complain that they didn’t get more millions. You’re already a millionaire. Taraji lives in a $6 million house. She is worth $12 million,” Vlad argued in a clip posted Jan. 14. “If Taraji doesn’t like what she’s getting paid, there’s nothing stopping her from creating her own projects,” he added elsewhere in the interview.

Hoffa attributed the pay gap actors face to the “thriving” racism in America. He also noted that Henson isn’t the first Black woman in Hollywood to voice similar concerns and heartache over the industry’s pay discrepancies. The Brooklynite — who hosts the My Expert Opinion Show — emphasized that Henson’s status as a millionaire didn’t negate her claim that she’s paid less than other big stars.

“So what [if she’s a millionaire]? She has sacrificed for the sake of her craft,” said Hoffa. “For the sake of her craft, she has sacrificed her privacy… Okay, she lives in a $6 million dollar house. Why? Why? Can she live in the hood? Can she live in the ‘burbs? Will she be left alone? She won’t, right? So she has to live somewhere where she’s protected.”

Hoffa noted that Vlad seemed to miss the point of Henson’s qualms with the industry. The rapper claimed that instead of the money, the main issue the actress highlighted in recent weeks is the pay gap between her and her counterparts.

In late 2023, Henson broke down during an interview with Gayle King and emotionally explained how the pay discrepancies heavily impacted her finances and career.

Notably, the actress is worth $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

“It’s not the money. Do you think it’s really about the money?” Hoffa asked Vlad. “Or is it about, ‘I work this hard, and they can still [lowball pay]?’ That’s what it’s really about!”

Throughout the clips, Vlad argued that Henson wasn’t a “leading actor,” and that’s why she received the pay she does. He also asserted that Hollywood execs care more about how many box office tickets a star sells over how much talent they have.

Henson’s latest call for fair pay in Hollywood continues to be polarizing. Others who’ve weighed in on the conversation include Robin Thede, Vivica A. Fox, Gabrielle Union, Mo’Nique and 50 Cent.

Peep Hoffa and Vlad’s interview snippets below.

Play

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “50 Cent Hints At Mary J. Blige’s ‘Power’ Salary In Effort To Work With Taraji P. Henson”