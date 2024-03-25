MadameNoire Featured Video

Pioneer Martha Reeves will receive her long overdue star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, March 27.

The Walk of Fame recently announced Reeves as its latest addition to its legends’ records. The announcement highlighted how the singer’s legacy and imprint in Black music and history drove the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to bestow her the honor.

“We are very proud to honor Martha Reeves with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It is wonderful to see that her legacy and contributions to the music world will be recognized,” Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez stated. “Being a Motown great, it is fitting that her star will be on the strip where many iconic Motown acts such as The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations and The Miracles have also been honored with their own stars!”

Reeves, 82, is the frontwoman of the legendary Motown girl group Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, named by the 82-year-old legend for Van Dyke Street and her favorite singer, Della Reese.

Regarding the honor, Reeves wrote on Instagram, “The official announcement is just out. I will receive my honor on The Hollywood Walk of Fame next Wednesday, March 27, at 11:30 AM PST. I want to thank everyone who donated and helped spread the word. It has meant so much. A special thank you to my manager, Chris Roe at Chris Roe Management, for making it all happen. Today is a beautiful day. You can livestream the ceremony at walkoffame.com. Love to you all & God Bless! Martha Rose ðŸŒ¹.”

Reeves and the Vandellas were the voices behind some of the greatest bangers of the ’60s and ’70s, including “Dancing in the Street,”” Come and Get These Memories,” “My Baby Loves Me,” “Nowhere to Run,” “Quick Sand,” “(Love is Like a) Heatwave,” “Jimmy Mack,” and “Bless You.”

“(Love is Like a) Heatwave” landed the girl group’s first Grammy nomination in 1964 for Best R&B Performance, marking the group Motown’s first signees to obtain a Grammy nomination for the record label. In 1999, “Dancing in the Street” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

However, it wasn’t just the accolades and charts that made Martha Reeves and the Vandellas significant, but their impact and contribution to Black music and Detroit’s history.

The ’60s in Detroit were a time of unrest, race riots and looting, where Motor City burned. But Motown heads and musicians pushed to create music that overshadowed the negativity.

Black music, like “Dancing in the Street,” was a potent force that aimed to calm the storm, narrow the race gap, and unite everyone. They did, breaking many barriers.

Reeves and the Vandellas became the second female group in 1995 to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The singer has numerous accolades, including a Dinah Washington Award, a Rhythm n’ Blues Foundation Pioneer Award, and a Black Woman in Publishing Legends Award. The Alabama Soul, Rock and Roll and Vocal Group Hall of Fame inducted her.

Reeves’ legacy extends beyond her musicality. She served as an elected councilwoman for Detroit from 2005 to 2009. The “Wild One” singer is why the street formerly known as West Grand Blvd. is now Berry Gordy Jr. Boulevard, named after Motown’s founder. Reeves also worked with the Shriners and Boys Town on philanthropic projects.

The singer still performs at concerts and clubs with the Vandellas (currently comprising her sisters Lois and Delphine).

Reeves’ star is the Walk of Fame’s 2,776th star, and the ceremony will commence on Wednesday, March 27, at 1130 a.m., on 7080 Hollywood Boulevard. Her star will be placed in the Recording category, and Angelique Jackson of Variety Senior Entertainment Correspondent will serve as the ceremony’s emcee. Smokey Robinson, William “Mickey” Stevenson, and Berry Gordy will attend.

People who aren’t in Hollywood but want to participate in the special occasion can watch the live stream on the Walk of Fame’s website.