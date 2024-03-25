MadameNoire Featured Video

Fantasia and her husband, Kendall Taylor, dressed to impress for the 10th anniversary of the United Negro College Fund’s (UNCF) Mayor’s Masked Ball on March 23. At the annual event on Saturday, the “Free Yourself” hitmaker was honored with the Masked Lifetime Achievement Award for her notable accomplishments across music, film and education.

Fantasia and Taylor dressed accordingly for the ball’s “black tie” theme.

For the Charlotte, North Carolina, edition of the annual HBCU benefit, attendees were encouraged to wear black tie clothing with “a twist” — and Fantasia and her hubby knocked it out of the park. A photo posted to the 39-year-old singer’s Instagram account on March 24, captured her shining in a chocolate gown made courtesy of Kyha Studios.

Adorned with a beautiful fishtail and ruche detailing, the curve-hugging Kyha ensemble snatched Fantasia in all the right places. She completed the look with accessories from Alexis Bittar and a gold clutch made by Jeffrey Levinson. The Grammy Award-winning artist chose to embrace a natural makeup look, accentuating her features with a chocolate lip liner, a light foundation and fierce lashes.

Taylor — who has been married to The Color Purple star since 2015 — matched his wifey’s Kyha gown by rocking a custom suit made by Nyonisela Sioh and Dolce & Gabbana eyewear.

In the caption, the star thanked the UNCF for her huge lifetime achievement honor.

“Last night at the 2024 UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball – Charlotte @uncfcharlotte! Thank you for recognizing and honoring me with the Lifetime Achievement Award!!” she penned.

What is the UNCF’s Masked Mayor’s Ball?

Held yearly in multiple states across the U.S., the UNCF’s Masked Mayor’s Ball is a prestigious affair dedicated to fundraising for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The funds also support deserving students enrolled at the esteemed institutions. Fantasia is an HBCU student. In April 2023, the Broadway actress enrolled at the Ohio-based HBCU, Central State University, to earn a degree in business. The huge feat came 13 years after she received her GED in 2010.

“I want to break generational curses. When it comes to my family, my girls, my children, I want to show them that no matter what she’s been through, you can always get back and go after it again, and that’s what I am doing,” the celeb told People at the time of her enrollment.

According to QC Life, the UNCF’s Charlotte chapter aimed to raise a minimum of one million unrestricted dollars for deserving college students in North Carolina on Saturday.

RELATED CONTENT: Fantasia And Danielle Brooks Tap Into Faith To Encourage Struggling Journalist: ‘I Never Gave Up On God’