MadameNoire Featured Video

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor is building a legacy outside of singing. The 38-year-old songstress is returning to school and majoring in business at Ohio HBCU, Central State University.

On April 13, Fantasia told People Magazine that her family and the desire to “break generational curses” sparked her decision to finish her education.

“I want to break generational curses. When it comes to my family, my girls, my children, I want to show them that no matter what she’s been through, you can always get back and go after it again, and that’s what I am doing.”

Fantasia’s step back into education comes after she received her GED in 2010, and she wants to encourage others to pursue their degree and other goals.

“I want to be the example; I want to use my platform, my social media, to show people — men, women, Black, white, young, old — that if you have a dream, it doesn’t have to have a timeline.”

Upon enrolling at Central State University, she will join the ranks of the HBCU’s esteemed alums, such as Elizabeth Eckford, Joyce Beatty, and Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Fantasia has already begun to immerse herself in the collegiate experience, becoming an honorary member of the historically Black Greek-lettered organization Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated in November.

Of the momentous occasion, the American Idol winner expressed that she was “overjoyed” to become a part of the Divine 9.

Beyond returning to school, the wife and mother of three has a busy year ahead. The singer is set to portray “Miss Celie” in the 2023 adaption of The Color Purple. The production premieres in December. Last April, she released her debut novel, co-written with her husband Devin Taylor, titled No Crowns in the Castle: Building a Strong Relationship and a Harmonious Life.

Having been married for almost eight years, Fantasia says her husband “just wants to see me shine.”

She also spoke about his purpose in her life, saying, “God sent him to remind me of the queen that I am.”

Fantasia’s motivation is inspiring, and MADAMENOIRE wishes her the best in her latest endeavor.