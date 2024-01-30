MadameNoire Featured Video

The Color Purple actresses Fantasia Barrino-Taylor and Danielle Brooks passionately encouraged a journalist to maintain “faith the size of a mustard seed” in a recent interview.

The journalist — and UK-based woman named Joy — prompted the actresses’ testimony by candidly and courageously sharing her struggle with life’s pains. The interviewer was shortly moved to tears because of how much the film stars’ message resonated.

Danielle encouraged the journalist to be steadfast and patient while waiting for her blessing. The former Orange Is The New Black star earnestly said, “When God has promised you something, do not rush the fulfillment of that promise.”

The Oscar-nominated actress also emotionally recalled a heartbreaking crisis of faith that made her question whether she even wanted to continue acting. Opening up about the powerful faith that pulled her through, Danielle mused that she ultimately went through a difficult time to get where she is now.

By clinging to her faith, the Mahalia star emphasized that it made her into a more appreciative person who knows her worth.

“Because how horrible would it be for you to receive that thing and you not be ready?” Danielle questioned. “Soon, before you know it, life will turn around for your good,” she faithfully added.

The actresses shared perspectives on why people go through painful personal experiences to get their breakthroughs. Both agreed that holding onto faith in those moments was critical in keeping you going and finding purpose in heartache.

Danielle used Fantasia’s story as an example and noted that sometimes a person’s strife can be an inspiring testimony to millions.

Fantasia highlighted the biblical stories of Abraham, Job and David. The singer explained that some of the Bible’s most notable names had their faith intensely tested. Recalling her personal experience, she said, “I lost everything twice, but I never gave up on God. ‘Cause I knew he had me.”

Fantasia also mentioned that even her character Celie called on God amidst her strife in The Color Purple.

The American Idol alum quoted the character’s “Dear God” moments while referencing Celie’s faith journey. Fantasia shared that just as the story’s protagonist did, Joy should speak to God as if the higher power is approachable and accessible.

See the women’s emotional interview below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “‘The Color Purple’ Exclusive: Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, Danielle Brooks And Taraji P. Henson Talk Sisterhood And Ending Competitiveness Between Black Women In Hollywood”