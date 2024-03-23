MadameNoire Featured Video

A North Carolina school teacher is popular on TikTok for how she interacts with her students in the classroom.

Ms. Justice “Juju” Isom is a digital creator and educator with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. She posts varied content on her Instagram and TikTok, including how she operates as an instructor. In her videos, it’s evident her students test her patience, but Ms. Isom, a mother, would show the rascals she’s not one to mess with.

In a March 4 video, Ms. Isom showed her followers how she communicated with her Gen Z class, a different approach from traditional teachers.

The video’s beginning showed her students roped her into their personal business without her asking. It also displayed the NC teacher quieting her class with sarcasm, telling them to finish their “important” conversation and hitting the students with, “I got my degree.”

Ms. Isom trolled her misbehaving students with her educator version of the City Girls JT’s “mwah” trend from her song “No Bars.”

“Mwah, it’s a write-up,” she said. “Mwah, it’s a zero…Mwah, no Stanley (cup).”

Ms. Isom, a traveling private chef, is the type of teacher who plays music during private work time, but a rule during that time in her class is not to be louder than the artist.

“I should not hear y’all over my Jagged Edge,” the North Carolina Central University grad warned her class.

At another point in the video, she exclaimed, “I should not hear nobody over Usher. I need to be able to hear my Usher at all times.”

Ms. Isom doesn’t play about phones being out during her lessons and has a special place for them.

“I see phones out! Let me get my little phone box,” she warned. “If I gotta tell you put that phone up one more time, it’s going to be me and you. Me and you.”

At the end of the video, a student seemingly didn’t seem to like Ms. Isom’s music preference, but she didn’t care.

“You don’t tell me what I listen to in my classroom,” the teacher stated. But the disapproving student told her it was “not it.”

Ms. Isom posted more videos of what she said to her students on Tuesday, March 19, where she individually pointed out students and informed them they were getting a zero.

“I’m just passing out zeros like how they pass the communion tray around at church,” she joked.

In addition to teaching, Ms. Isom is a chef and event caterer who cooks gourmet food for clients.