Whoopi Goldberg reveals on The View that she used the antidiabetic medication Mounjaro to drop pounds after weighing nearly 300 pounds.

The topic of the March 19 episode was Oprah Winfrey’s ABC special, “Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution,” where she discussed her struggles with being obese and in the spotlight. Audience members were also honest about their journey, with many admitting to using weight loss medication.

Winfrey admitted the same thing in an exclusive interview with People in December 2023.

Goldberg is another celebrity to admit to using weight loss medication.

“I will tell you I weighed almost 300 pounds when I made Till,” she said, shocking some of her co-hosts. “I had taken all those steroids. I was on all this stuff, and one of the things that has helped me drop the weight is Mounjaro. That’s what I use.”

The Sister Act star didn’t realize how much weight she put on until Till because she paid no mind to her figure.

“I always felt like me. And then I saw me, and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s a lot of me.’ And my weight has come and gone, up and down, but it has never been an issue for me because I don’t listen to what other people say about me.”

She continued, “But I think it’s tough for people to just know what a normal weight would be.”

Sunny Hostin also admitted to using Mounjaro after gaining 40 pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic and having a cholesterol level of 200.

“I was horrified,” Hostin said. “I love to cook, and I found out I love to eat. And I was horrified by the fact that I would have to come out on here. I was. And so I also took Mounjaro. And I got all these nasty emails and things.”

Hostin’s hate mail comprised people saying she was too skinny and bashing her for taking medication targeted toward people with diabetes.

She further explained how people accept those with diabetes and cardiac issues using these medications but refuse to see how obesity is no different and may require these measures.

Toward the end of the discussion, Goldberg said people needed to take responsibility for themselves.

“You have to take responsibility for yourself and see what’s going on with your body, and there’s nothing wrong [with taking weight loss drugs]. Stuff happens, you hit a certain age, and everything falls to the ground, you know, you just pick it up, put it over the back and keep it moving,” Goldberg said.