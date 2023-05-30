MadameNoire Featured Video

Coach Stormy Wellington is catching heat on Instagram. The famous health and fitness guru who went viral in 2022 for her “low vibrational plate” video was slammed with criticism earlier this month after posting about her successful plastic surgery procedure. Now, a few social media users are calling out the wellness coach for going under the knife when she previously claimed that her famous detox tea helped her to achieve her fit physique.

The drama started on May 14, when Stormy took to Instagram telling fans that she was 14 days “drain free.”

The Nutraburst ambassador donned a large white patch on the side of her hip and a pink tracksuit. “This journey is one of the hardest things I had to do in my life … however I have to pay the consequences of my immature decision!!” Stormy wrote. “My mind is my boss, and my body is my worker. My body would do what I tell it to do!!”

Further along in her lengthy caption, the health and wellness influencer gushed about how her “supplements,” daily prayer and meditation helped her to push through the rough recovery process post-op. She thanked her surgeon Dr. Will and her entire healing team for all of their help and extensive care.

“You saved my life!” Stormy penned, noting how she would share the full story about her mysterious surgery on Youtube.

The famous coach hasn’t shared all the deets about her medical procedure just yet, but an Instagram account called Surgery 411 alleged that the New York native traveled to Colombia to have her silicone butt injections removed.

Social media users call out Coach Stormy.

Whatever the case, a few internet detractors called out Stormy for getting plastic surgery instead of using her world-famous detox tea to shed pounds.

“She’s talking about low vibrational plates. She had low vibe ass shots,” one Instagram user joked underneath Surgery 411’s post.

Another person commented, “Why on earth would anyone believe that a tea can shape you up like a BBL.”

A third user inquired, “So let me get this right you guys promote weight loss products and encourage women to take it. Promote health and wellness and still find a way to say but I also had surgery. My question is, if your products work, should it not also work to keep the weight off?”

In response to the user’s question, Stormy revealed that she went under the knife to have her skin tightened and to create a shape.

“You can’t achieve a healthy body by surgery. I’m promoting my tea for detoxifying and cleansing, and when you cleanse, you’ll definitely lose weight,” the health enthusiast added.

A few fans showered Stormy with praise for being “transparent” about her cosmetic procedure.

Guess we’ll just have to wait to find out more about Coach Stormy’s plastic surgery mystery. What do you think? Is there a whole lot of cappin’ going on, or are Stormy’s high vibrations still intact after this mishap?

