Influencer Maddy Morebucks says she’s still getting used to her new body after shedding 56 pounds with the help of weight loss surgery.

Standing at 5-foot-8-inches, the Haitian beauty told her over 848,000 Instagram followers that getting a mini gastric sleeve helped her go from 234 pounds to 178 pounds. The curvaceous influencer, who maintains an eye-catching hourglass physique, said she got the weight loss-related surgery to hopefully feel better in her own skin.

“My breathing was horrible, I snored like a caveman, my bones in my knees and legs use to kill me, and I was always out of breath,” Morebucks recalled. “What may have looked ‘thick & juicy’ was just unhealthy and the biggest I’ve ever been in my life. Although I lost everything, I feel amazing!!”

The Haitian influencer added that her “before” weight was more than physically debilitating for her. She noted the change in her mental health and self-esteem since her body slimmed down. The influencer also encouraged those reading to reclaim autonomy over their bodies and do what makes them “happy & healthy.”

“I stopped loving myself. I didn’t want to go outside. I literally stayed home all summer if it wasn’t due to work. I just didn’t feel sexy or pretty anymore,” Morebucks said before adding, “Now I can’t stop looking in the mirror lol…”

“Still adjusting to this new person… 56 pounds down in three months. I have a lot of work to do, but overall I am HAPPY,” she wrote. “P.S. – lipo only makes you bigger if you don’t maintain it…”

There are several types of weight loss surgeries, aka bariatric surgeries.

Web MD noted that the types fall into three separate categories: restrictive, malabsorptive/restrictive and when an electrical device is implanted in the body.

A usual sleeve gastrectomy removes about 80% of the stomach, according to Mayo Clinic. The result ideally makes the patient’s stomach shrink so they eat less and lose weight. What Morebucks went under the knife for — a mini sleeve — usually removes 40% to 50% of the stomach.

Short-term side effects of weight loss surgery include excessive bleeding, blood clots, leaks in the gastrointestinal system and lung or breathing issues. Long-term complications after weight loss surgery could be experiencing one or more gastrointestinal problems, low blood sugar, malnutrition and hernias.

Morebucks was romantically linked to Lamar Odom back in 2017, according to Us Weekly .

Women’s Health shared that other notable names who’ve gotten weight loss surgery include Randy Jackson, Al Roker, Gabourey Sidibe, Star Jones and Etta James.

