A Baltimore-based makeup artist died Sunday, March 17, after getting involved in a three-car collision that killed another person. The police report said she was driving in the wrong direction, but her mother denied that narrative.

According to the Howard County Police Department’s report, 29-year-old Naysha Dayshawnna Jackson was driving a 2021 Acura RDX and the other deceased victim, 60-year-old Dawn Cathylee Eden, drove a Subaru.

The 2021 Acura reportedly was driving in the wrong direction at 2:05 a.m. on Sunday on Route 100 westbound near Snowden River Parkway when a 2010 Subaru Forester and a 2004 Lincoln Town Car struck her.

Jackson and Eden of Columbia were pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the Lincoln wasn’t injured. HCPD investigators added that Jackson wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is ongoing, and there are no further details about the state of all drivers involved or where Jackson was struck on her car (front, side or back).

However, Jackson’s mother is going to bat for her daughter and maintained that her daughter didn’t hit anyone, as the report stated. She also said Jackson wasn’t driving on the wrong side of the road in a couple of X posts from the 29-year-old’s account.

“I came out here to show y’all where my daughter’s accident was at,” she said. “It’s no emergency opening where my daughter’s accident was. My daughter’s car was right here where this f—g glass is at. They lying on my f—g daughter, y’all.”

The matriarch was overcome with tears, “This is my daughter’s f—g window! This is my daughter’s s—t. This is my daughter’s watch. This is my daughter’s f—g s—t!”

She took her daughter’s Instagram to affirm, “Naysha’s car was hit from behind & she was NEVER on the wrong side of the road! There was no damage done to her bumper! Stop with the fake narrative. Let her family grieve in peace.”

However, some commenters wouldn’t let the mother and family grieve in peace, accusing the 29-year-old of drunk driving due to over 100 old Tweets from her X account about her talking about her excessive drinking habits and drunk nights. In a 2021 tweet, Jackson wrote about not remembering driving home because of how drunk she got.

“I’m still tripping that I got so f—d up Saturday that I don’t remember going to my car, driving home or even Rhakhiyyhea staying the night at my house, like who got her drunk a— out the car? How tf I even park my car?”

Hours before the fatal crash, Jackson showed she was having a night out with friends, clinking glasses of white wine.

However, police have not confirmed blood alcohol content levels.

Through her cosmetic business, SlayedbyNayyLLC, Jackson customized and rejuvenated wigs for clients or enhanced their facial appearance with her makeup expertise.

Our condolences are with her family and friends.