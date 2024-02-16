MadameNoire Featured Video

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of YouTuber and gamer Twomad, who died on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 13. He was 23.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office completed his autopsy Wednesday, Feb. 14, but was delayed due to the pending toxicology reports. But reports claim police investigated his death as a possible overdose.

According to TMZ, “concerned parties” grew worried after they hadn’t heard from Twomad, whose real name was Muudea Sedik, in several days. The person who called informed officers Twomad missed some appointments. The Los Angeles Police Department was asked to do a welfare check, and they found his body unresponsive on Tuesday night. Police don’t know how long he had been unconscious.

LAPD suspected no foul play at the scene of his death, but they do suspect the YouTuber possibly overdosed on something because there was drug paraphernalia at the location.

Radar Online reported that while the toxicology reports are pending, police greenlighted his body’s release to the funeral home his family chose.

As of right now, his cause of death is unknown. The toxicology reports could take up to eight weeks.

Twomad was a famous YouTuber, gamer and game creator known for playing online competitive titles like Fortnite and Overwatch. But he would later gravitate toward producing content like comedy skits and sketches, becoming viral for his “Goodnight Girl” video that became a meme.

In the video, a shirtless Twomad turned off his apartment light and approached the camera, speaking into it like he would a girl.

“Oh, hey, I’m just about to go to bed. I know we couldn’t Skype tonight, but that’s all right. Goodnight, girl. I’ll see you tomorrow,” he said before falling backward.

Play

Days before his death, his followers grew concerned when he started posting photos of handguns and rifles on his X account. And then, on Feb. 8, the gamer posted, “rape victim.”

Those who can view his Discord page noticed he played Overwatch before his death, and his active status hasn’t changed.

His last Instagram post included him wearing a beanie and sporting facial hair.

“Ladies, in general, love me, trust me because I make them feel at ease; I’m manly af and care about your feelings BOTH AT THE SAME TIME! I’m your wise to go to person, I’m ambitious? I’ve dominated a part of the world, I’m 30 years early to retirement! And my IQ is 143! I’m clean and take very good care of myself, but I don’t have a great body.”