MadameNoire Featured Video

Baddies East star Rollie opened up about her major fallout with her former friend and co-star ET during a fiery Instagram Live session on Feb. 19. The Zeus network celeb said she parted ways with the latter due to her childish behavior and “lies.”

She also claimed that the burgeoning model tried to kiss other women on the show, including her foe, Biggie.

On Monday, Rollie unleashed a treasure trove of shady accusations against ET, also known as Scarface, during a lengthy Instagram Live session. The Fashion Nova Curve ambassador said that she stopped rocking with the latter because of her deceitful behavior. Rollie — who raps under the moniker Gia Mayham – alleged that ET tried to kiss a few members of the Baddies East cast during a bus ride to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

“She did. Even producers on the bus said she did,” Rollie asserted.

Play

Oddly, the rapper and model alleged that ET tried to smooch Biggie — a cast member whom she fought earlier in the season — and other members of the Zeus network show while they were sleeping during the bus ride to Montego Bay. The “Oops” artist called out her former friend for the weird move and claimed that she was two-faced because she previously revealed behind closed doors that she did not “fuck“ with any of the girls on the show.

“You were kissing them while they were asleep, telling them, ‘I wish I would have had a better time with y’all,’ but you doing this shit behind my back? These are bitches that we just got into it with, and you tell them that you love them and that you wish you could have had a great time with them? Kissing Biggie and shit?”

When she asked ET to confirm whether she kissed Biggie and the crew, Rollie claimed that the Instagram model “lied” about her bizarre behavior.

“I hate liars. She lied about it. It did happen. Why do you have to lie about things that you did? Like, I don’t like shit like that. If you felt like you wanted to be their friend, you could have been their friend, ET. You didn’t have to follow behind me. I’m not your mother—king Mama.”

That wasn’t the only incident that pushed Rollie to cut ties with ET.

Throughout the show, Rollie maintained that she tried to be a good friend to ET. The reality TV star claimed that the latter came to Baddies East with “nothing,” but due to her kind heart, Rollie took care of ET financially until she could get back up on her feet.

“I spent $700 on clothes and shoes for her. Then I spent damn near $1000 for her passport so she could get to f–king Jamaica,” the femcee revealed. “She wasn’t even going to make it to Jamaica because she didn’t have any money… I didn’t even say anything because I’m such a good friend.”

Rollie called ET “ungrateful,” and now, she’s lost even more respect for her former friend after her latest stunt. According to Rollie, ET leaked her and several other cast members’ numbers and addresses to the public. She’s been “blackballed” from the series due to her alleged actions.

“I tried to help this girl in so many f—king ways. I didn’t do a motherf—king thing to you,” the star added.

RELATED CONTENT: Natalie Nunn Denies Being A ‘Broke B–ch’ That Flies Spirit Airlines: ‘I’m Too Rich For This S–t!’