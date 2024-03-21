MadameNoire Featured Video

We wish the happiest of birthdays to Rodney Peete, who turned the big 58 on Saturday, March 16.

The former quarterback’s wife of 28 years, actress Holly Peete, rushed to Instagram on his big day with a birthday post dedicated to her loving husband.

The post included a carousel of photos of Rodney in chronological order, from his childhood and early football career to now.

“That’s My Pisces Quarterback! Happy Birthday, Hun!!” Holly captioned the post. “All my Love and Devotion is yours always, and FO’ EVA! Till the RIMS fall off. This 30-plus-year journey with you has been a Godsend every last moment—ALL of it. Thank you for continuing to evolve and grow even though you’re an old dog. Most of all, thank you for your patience and unconditional love for me and your family—-You are loved and appreciated!!”

Specific details about how the Peetes celebrated the man of the house’s birthday are hazy. But Holly shared photos of a birthday dinner they had to commemorate Rodney seeing another year.

At the birthday dinner, entrepreneur and basketball legend Magic Johnson, former defensive back Chris Hale, filmmaker and actor Lewis Powell, and Holly’s longtime friend and EnVogue vocalist Terry Ellis were in attendance.

The first photo showed Rodney with a big four-layer slice of birthday cake with a lit candle.

“#aboutlastnight we celebrated hubby’s 58th birthday with family and besties! We love you, Rodney Peete! No way we’ve spent over half of our lives together! ‘And I’d do it again.’ (maniacal laughter). Really special night,” Holly wrote in the caption.

Ellis shared some photos from the special occasion, writing, “Night out with the besties celebrating @rodneypeete9’s birthday! Happy Birthday, Rodney! Wishing you good health and everlasting joy and happiness. I’m so grateful for your friendship. Love You!”

The following day, Holly posted a slide show with Muni Long’s “Made For Me” attached and a colossal number of photos of the 58-year-old in his football attire, their wedding and them on vacations.

The former Detroit Lions quarterback met the love of his life in the early ’90s after a friend set them up, believing they were perfect for each other.

A year after dating, Rodney would surprise Holly with a wedding proposal while she was on the set of the popular ’90s sitcom, Hanging with Mr. Cooper.

On Oct. 7, 2022, Holly shared the video of his complete proposal for their 28th anniversary. The cast was in the middle of a scene when Rodney showed up at the front door to drop the question.

In 1995, the two married and went on to have their children: daughter Ryan and sons Robin, Roman and Rodney Jr.