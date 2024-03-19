MadameNoire Featured Video

A teen TikToker slays with her rendition of a sunset-inspired hair coloring.

In the latest Tales From TikTok, TikToker “youlovetari” responded to a comment under her Jan. 10 video of her showing off her successful hair project, where she died the bottom half of her hair, multiple colors people see when watching the sunset, from orange and yellow to red and purple.

The comment asked if the Instagram logo colors inspired Tari’s look. She responded with a tutorial video about how she and her mom were inspired by another social media user who was inspired by a couple of sunset photos and dyed their hair in multiple colors.

The sunset photos showed skies with yellow, orange, pink, purple and a hint of royal blue. Unlike the user she sought inspiration from, Tari decided to die only half of her head. The first step was bleaching the roots by mixing 30-volume cream peroxide developer with the BW 2 lightener powder.

Those with darker hair and roots should bleach before dying to get the desired coloring effect. Without bleaching, the hair’s colors may not seem vibrant.

They shampooed her hair with Eva-NYC Purple and Tear-It-Down blonde shampoo and conditioned her tresses with Clairol Shimmer Lights.

The top part of the dyed hair was more orange than blonde, while underneath, it had a more yellow and blonde look. She had to bleach again to ensure all her hair was bleach-blonde.

“This is my hair after the first day of bleaching and washing the purple shampoo,” Tari wrote. “We waited the next day to bleach again to get a lighter color. I let conditioner sit in my hair overnight to keep it moisturized,” Tari explained in overlay text.

Tari and her mom went row by row the next day, bleaching her roots. After the second day of bleaching, Tari’s hair was ready to color.

Once they arrived at the coloring stage, the high schooler and her mother used Creative Image Adore’s 114 Violet Gem, 142 Pink Blush, 64 Ruby Red, 39 Orange Blaze and Kiss Colors’ T070 Funky Yellow.

They sectioned her hair into five parts and cautiously brushed the colors into her hair.

“I didn’t get good footage of my mom applying the color, but all she did was apply each color [to] each section,” Tari wrote in the overlay text. “It’s that simple.”

Since dying her hair in multiple colors, the Tales From TikTok star has worn different hairstyles, from sleek ponytails and pigtails to long afro.

This wasn’t her first time rocking multi-colored hair. On Aug. 18, 2023, the high schooler posted a video of herself wearing rainbow braids at a football game.