The latest installment of Tales From TikTok involves Bei Smith, the supportive girlfriend of wheelchair-bound TikTok star Van Nav, who has netizens in awe of her pure love and devotion.

On Feb. 24, Van Nav — identified as @VanNav2018 on TikTok — shared a touching video of Smith taking him out of his wheelchair and carrying him on her back up the stairs of their apartment complex to ensure his safe ascent. When they made it inside the house, Nav’s girlfriend plopped him on the couch so that he could get his bearings. At the end of the video, the proud influencer beamed with joy as Smith filmed him smiling and showing off his fresh outfit.

Nav also shared the heartwarming video on Instagram, expressing his admiration for Smith’s dedication to assisting him with his mobility.

“I love the fact that she’s willing to do this at the same time, can’t wait till the day we won’t have to anymore!” the influencer penned.

“This isn’t for clout. This is literally what we have to do to get me in and out of the house! Honestly, I would rather get out of my chair and climb up the stairs, but she doesn’t like me to do that since that could cause pressure source and bruising!”

On TikTok, fans showered Nav’s girlfriend with praise.

“The true definition of ride or die!” wrote one user.

Another fan penned, “Hope y’all married. She is awesome!”

A third stan chimed in, “Nothing but true love. I love this so much. Blessing to you both. She is an amazing queen, bro!”

What happened to Van Nav?

According to a video posted to his account in December, Nav became wheelchair-bound after he was shot in the back during an argument with a family member. While devastating, the horrible shooting did not take away his independence and pride. Despite Nav’s disability, his zest for life remains undiminished.

The influencer shares motivational videos on TikTok and Instagram, encouraging others in similar situations to believe that they, too, can overcome any challenge. In several videos shared to his accounts, the inspiring social media star can be seen working out with Smith, going downstairs in his wheelchair and hanging out with friends and loved ones.

Nav and Smith celebrated their two-year anniversary together on Feb. 23. Congrats to the happy couple. We love to see it!

