Danielle Brooks served looks at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 16!

The Color Purple (2023) actress stepped out in a black long-sleeved gown that accentuated her curves and gold bracelets on her wrists thanks to celebrity styles Jennifer Austin. She paired the look with gold earrings, ear cuffs and a matching clutch.

Her hairstylist, Tish “Ms. Tish” Celestine, chose a sleek ponytail with a gold accessory wrapped around the tail part. She slicks down a section of hair across her forehead and forms a Josephine Baker-esque pin curl.

Celebrity Makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin opted for a more neutral makeup look, giving her flawless eyebrows, voluminous eyelashes and glossy lips.

The 34-year-old actress danced around in her dressing room, munched on chocolate-covered strawberries, popped champagne and vogued in a reel posted on her Instagram on Sunday, March 17. Brooks even took the time to pose for the camera with her handsome hubby, Dennis Gelin, who donned a lavish tuxedo.

“@naacpimageawards was a success—a royal sweep. @thecolorpurple,” Brooks wrote in the caption.

Although the actress lost in the “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture” category to The Color Purple castmate Taraji P. Henson, who portrayed Suge Avery in the 2023 adaption, the film had a clean sweep at the awards ceremony.

The Color Purple won 11 NAACP Image Awards for several categories, including outstanding hairstyling (television or film), outstanding makeup (television or film), outstanding costume design (television or film), outstanding soundtrack/compilation album, outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture, and outstanding motion picture.

Brooks also attended the 17th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood ceremony on March 15 as an honoree, donning a shimmery champagne gown with a matching halo in her hair.

While walking the carpet, Brooks paid homage to Countess Vaughn and the late Natalie Desselle-Reid because they inspired her to pursue acting.

“I saw Countess Vaugn, this round-faced chocolate girl, who had a voice and was funny,” she said. “And Natalie Desselle-Reid, the same thing, who was in Cinderella (1997), the Whitney Houston and Brandy version. She played the step-sister. Those women, when I saw them, I was like, ‘Man, I hope that I can get there one day.”

During her Essence speech, Brooks discussed her struggle to maintain sanity in the industry and shared a verse that helped her stay focused.

“Many days, I have truly wondered how the hell can one keep their sanity in this industry? And that’s when I lean on Jeremiah 29:11: ‘For I know the plans I have for you. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future.’ And I’ve really had to trust God on that.”

She continued, “And I tell you…when you’re winning, there’s a lot of people around you, but when you’re down, there’s only a few that will pick up the phone at 3 a.m. and those people that I call my Valley companions. The people that’s been in the trenches with me down in the valley, who picked up the phone and told me, ‘No, Danielle, you cannot go on that podcast and say what really happened.'”