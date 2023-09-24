MadameNoire Featured Video

Cheers to actress and Virgo baby Danielle Brooks, who turned 34 Sept. 17! The Orange is the New Black cast member gathered with her friends on her special day to celebrate another year.

While the details of her birthday festivities are minimal, the now-34-year-old actress clued her Instagram followers in on how much fun she had. Six of Brooks’ friends crowded around her in an IG video, hyping her to Spiffy the Goat’s “Throw It!” Brooks stood in the center wearing a black dress, bopping to the intro and feeding off her friends’ energies before hitting them with the “throw it back” dance move once the beat dropped.

And she ate!

“We had us a time,” the Mahalia star shared in the post’s caption. “Ya girl has made it another year. Thank you, Jesus. It’s my birthday! Happy birthday to all the September 17th babies. P.S. I love my friends.”

Celebrities like Wanda Sykes, Kandi Burruss, Naturi Houghton, Amber Riley, Niecy Nash, and Janelle Monáe filled her comments with birthday wishes and praised her for slaying the dance.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Brooks blessed her followers with flawless birthday photos of her taken by photographer Foster Lew. The Color Purple (2023) starlet donned an orange Hanifa sleeveless gown that flaunted her curves perfectly, pairing it with lovely cream-colored pumps.

“Birthday was yesterday, and I’m grateful for life, health, strength, and that my derriere is still lifted,” Brooks captioned the post.

Danielle Brooks to play Sofia in The Color Purple

Great things have been happening for the 34-year-old. Per a MadameNoire report, the multifaceted Oprah Winfrey surprised Brooks in February 2022 with the news that she got the role of Sofia in the upcoming The Color Purple movie, the exact part Winfrey had in the 1985 film.

An emotional Brooks thanked her for the opportunity and promised to make her proud, and Winfrey assured her she already had.

“I am so happy to pass whatever…baton…35, almost 40 years ago to you, and I know you’re going to kill it,” Winfrey told her, showing Brooks’ audition clip.

Brooks rushed to Instagram to convey her gratitude for the journey leading to the prominent role.

“Blessings upon blessings. Firstly, Thank you, God,” Brooks wrote. “Secondly, So beyond grateful to @oprah for trusting me with playing, once again, this powerhouse of a woman. She put her foot in that role and helped to change so many lives. I pray to do the same. The journey to getting to this moment was very humbling, but I wouldn’t change it for the world!! I can’t wait to share Sofia with this next generation!”